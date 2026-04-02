Nanoscope Therapeutics Appoints Ophthalmology Industry Veteran Paul Hallen as Chief Operating Officer to Advance Global Commercial Readiness

Veteran ophthalmology executive with over 30 years of experience spanning R&D, manufacturing, quality, commercial strategy, and franchise leadership

Former Vice President and Global Head of Retina at Alcon, with deep experience building and scaling global ophthalmic franchises

Appointment strengthens operational leadership as Nanoscope advances MCO-010 (MOGENRY™) toward BLA submission and potential commercialization

DALLAS, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced the appointment of Paul Hallen as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Hallen brings over 30 years of broad ophthalmic leadership experience spanning marketing, sales, manufacturing, quality, research and development, and business strategy. He previously served as Vice President and Global Head of Retina at Alcon, where he helped lead one of the industry's premier retina franchises, and also held a Vice President of R&D role supporting internal development and external acquisition activities across Alcon's business units. Mr. Hallen also served as a board member of US Retina.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hallen will lead Nanoscope's global operations, including commercial readiness, supply chain, and cross-functional execution, as the company advances MCO-010 (MOGENRY™) toward potential regulatory approval and launch.

"Paul is a highly respected ophthalmology leader with a rare combination of technical, operational, and commercial expertise," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics. "We have known and closely interacted with Paul for many years, and his appointment comes at an important time as we continue preparing for the potential commercialization of MOGENRY. His experience across retina, product development, and global launch planning will be invaluable as we work to bring our vision-restoring therapies to patients worldwide."

"I am excited to join Nanoscope at such an important stage in its development," said Paul Hallen, Chief Operating Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics. "Nanoscope's MOGENRY platform represents a fundamentally differentiated approach with the potential to restore vision for patients with severe retinal disease. I look forward to working with the team to help advance MOGENRY toward potential approval and to support the company's operational and commercial readiness for the next stage of growth."

Advancing Toward Commercialization



Nanoscope continues to build clinical, regulatory, and scaled-up manufacturing momentum in support of MOGENRY for retinitis pigmentosa, including advancement of its rolling Biologics License Application in the United States. The company has also established a growing global regulatory foundation for MOGENRY, with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and RMAT designations in the United States, Sakigake and Orphan Drug designations in Japan, five EMA Orphan designations across inherited retinal dystrophies, and, most recently, an Orphan drug designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. These milestones reflect the company's expanding international regulatory pathway as it advances commercialization planning across key global markets.

About the MCO Platform



MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics



Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in early 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start in early 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:



Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.



+1 (817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics