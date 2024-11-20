NAMI Welcomes Mike Wood as Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is pleased to announce that Mike Wood has joined the organization as its new Chief Operating Officer. This appointment comes as part of NAMI’s continued focus on enhancing its operational excellence and achieving its long-term goals in alignment with its strategic plan.

“Mike’s expertise in nonprofit management, combined with his passion for mental health advocacy, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team at this pivotal time,” said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. “His proven ability to lead organizations through transformation will be invaluable as we continue to serve individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.”

Mike brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit operations, having held leadership roles at the Spina Bifida Association, March of Dimes, and United Way. During his time at the Spina Bifida Association, Mike successfully led initiatives to scale organizational growth, align national and affiliate chapters, and strengthen collaboration. His extensive experience in strategic planning, performance management, and team development will be instrumental in driving NAMI’s operational success.

“I’m honored to join NAMI and look forward to contributing to the incredible work being done to support those affected by mental illness,” said Mike Wood. “As someone deeply committed to mental health advocacy, I am eager to work alongside the leadership team and collaborate with the entire NAMI organization to advance its mission to create a more equitable and compassionate mental health system.”

About NAMI:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Founded in 1979, NAMI works to raise awareness and provide support, education, and advocacy to ensure that all individuals live in communities that embrace mental wellness. For more information, visit www.nami.org.

