Myriad Genetics to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Management will participate in two upcoming investor healthcare conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, will hold its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call at 4:30 pm EDT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the first quarter 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.

Upcoming Q2 Investor Conferences

Management plans to participate in the following investor healthcare conferences:

The BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference – fireside chat at 3:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

– fireside chat at 3:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – fireside chat at 2:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Live and archived webcasts of all presentations can be viewed at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com