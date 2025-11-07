Myriad Genetics to Highlight Genetic Testing Advancements at 2025 National Society of Genetic Counselors Annual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announced it will share 11 new research studies highlighting advancements in oncology and reproductive genetic testing at the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) 44th Annual Conference. Myriad’s MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test, FirstGene™ Multiple Prenatal Screen, Prequel® Prenatal Screen and Foresight® Carrier Screen are among the products included in the new studies to be shared.

“The data we’re presenting at NSGC demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing scientific research aimed at improving patient outcomes and delivering innovative products that provide timely, data-driven, actionable insights to inform more personalized patient care,” said Katie Johansen Taber, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Product Research & Partnerships, Myriad Genetics. “We’re excited to share this research with the genetic counseling community and to continue collaborating to help make genetic testing more accessible for all patients.”

Myriad’s latest innovations and support services will be on display at booth #317 and through a series of poster presentations throughout the conference.

Myriad’s presentation schedule

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 5:15pm PT

Poster #CAN103: RNA analysis from residual blood aids the interpretation of Variant of Uncertain Significance (VUS) identified in individuals undergoing hereditary cancer genetic testing

Poster #GENT253: Fetal fraction amplification yields sufficient fetal fraction to enable cfDNA screening with a low screen-failure rate between 8-10 weeks gestation

Poster #PRE365: Provider & patient uptake of prenatal cfDNA screening at an earlier gestational age

Poster #PRE363: Prenatal cell-free DNA screening helps uncover maternal colorectal cancer: a case study

Poster #GENT245: High-throughput, automated detection of FXN repeat expansions using repeat primed PCR followed by capillary electrophoresis

Poster #PRE385: From concept to care: the evolution of a genetic screening report through clinical and design collaboration

Poster #CAN083: The spectrum of germline hereditary cancer mutations within a laboratory-based research registry

Poster #EDU161: Shaping the future: Evolving a field-based laboratory rotation to meet the needs of genetic counseling students

Poster #EDU159: Genetic counseling student interest in GC roles in an industry rotation setting



Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 5:00pm PT

Poster #ASD018: Leveraging a longitudinal genomics platform to recontact patients eligible for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing

Poster #PRO394: Professional development for seasoned genetic counselors: Moving from clinical expertise to leadership excellence

