Myriad Genetics Adds F8, FXN Genes to Foresight Universal Plus Panel

The Foresight® Carrier Screen includes all conditions recommended by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics recommendations

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has added two genes, F8 and FXN, to the Foresight® Carrier Screen Universal Plus Panel.

“At Myriad Genetics, we carefully design the Foresight panel to prioritize clinical significance, selecting genes based on condition severity, prevalence, actionability, and guidelines,” said Melissa Gonzales, President of Women’s Health, Myriad Genetics. “With F8 and FXN now meeting our rigorous standards, we’re proud to add them to our Universal Plus Panel—processed entirely in our own state-of-the-art facility.”

Variants in the F8 gene have been linked to hemophilia A (also known as factor VIII deficiency).1 Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder, which results in the blood not clotting properly. As a result, patients may experience prolonged bleeding, both internally and externally, after injuries or even spontaneously. Treatments could include gene therapy, which would deliver a working copy of the faulty gene into the liver cells with instructions to produce the missing clotting factor, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy.

Friedreich's ataxia (FA) is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disease caused by mutations in the FXN gene, which leads to a deficiency in the protein frataxin. Patients with FA can develop motor weakness and sensory loss, leading to difficulty in walking, heart disease, loss of sensation in the arms and legs, and other symptoms.2 According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there is no cure, but in 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first medication, called omaveloxolone, to treat FA in individuals 16 years of age or older.

With the addition of the two genes, the Foresight Carrier Screen is fully compliant with the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) recommendations. Carrier screening is an important component in starting or growing a family. Carrier screening empowers individuals with vital genetic insights enabling informed family planning decisions to reduce the risk of passing on heritable conditions.

About the Foresight Carrier Screen

Myriad Genetics pioneered the first expanded carrier screening to maximize detection of at-risk couples. Through proven, high-quality technology, the Foresight Carrier Screen is the only expanded carrier screening test with published analytical validation in a peer-reviewed journal in the US and has been backed by more than 20 peer-reviewed publications3. The addition of these two genes is the latest in a series of upgrades to the assay; in June 2024, Myriad announced the introduction of its Universal Plus Panel, which added 39 new conditions and screens up to 272 genes associated with inherited conditions.

With more than two million patients screened, the Foresight Carrier Screen offers the highest published at-risk couple detection rate for serious , inherited conditions (one in 22 couples)3 on its Universal panel. The detection rate for the vast majority of genes on the Foresight screen is more than 99% across ethnicities.4



About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

