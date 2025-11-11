Myriad Genetics Adds 15 Clinically Actionable Genes to MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test to Support Evolving Clinical Needs

100% of genes strongly recommended by national oncology guidelines are included in the MyRisk Test

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test—the gold standard in germline testing—has been expanded to include genes referenced in NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)1 and guidelines from American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

These genes are strongly associated with cancer risk and may have clear clinical actionability, supporting the goal that each addition to the panel provides meaningful insights for patient care. The updated MyRisk panel now includes 63 carefully selected genes across more than 11 cancer types, reflecting Myriad’s commitment to meeting evolving clinical needs.

“While many labs can detect DNA variants, it’s the interpretation of those variants that truly impacts patient care and that is where Myriad excels,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. “Medical societies recommend genes for testing when they influence treatment decisions, and those are the genes we prioritize in the MyRisk Test. I’m delighted that these clinically significant genes are now part of the core MyRisk panel. As guidelines evolve, Myriad remains committed to providing clinicians and genetic counselors with insights of high clinical utility to guide patient care.”

The MyRisk Test is designed to deliver clinical value at every step of the cancer care continuum by helping treatment decisions, surveillance planning, and family risk assessment across multiple cancer types. Clinicians can conveniently order, receive, and review expanded MyRisk Test results directly through paper Test Requisition Forms and reports, the Myriad patient portal and several electronic medical record platforms, including EPIC and OncoEMR. To view the full gene list and associated medical management recommendations, please visit the Myriad gene table.

NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.





About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company’s commitment to meeting evolving clinical needs and providing clinicians and genetic counselors with insights of high clinical utility to guide patient care, and how the MyRisk Test is designed to deliver clinical value at every step of the cancer care continuum. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Kate Schraml

(224) 875-4493

PR@myriad.com