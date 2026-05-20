Myosin Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 STAR-GBM Trial of MT-125 Targeting Non-muscle Myosin II in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

JUPITER, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for oncology, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1/2 STAR-GBM study. The trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary signals of clinical activity with longitudinal imaging in adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). With support from the National Cancer Institute (NCI/NIH), the trial is being conducted in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic across its Minnesota, Florida, and Arizona campuses.

MT-125 is a first-in-class inhibitor of non-muscle myosin II (NMII), designed to disrupt the physical mechanics of tumor cells to induce tumor cell collapse and death through non-redundant mechanisms distinct from any existing therapy.

"This marks the transition of MT-125 from a strong mechanistic and preclinical foundation into clinical testing in patients with one of the most aggressive cancers," said Courtney Miller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Myosin Therapeutics. "Our research shows that targeting the mechanical dependencies of tumor cells represents a fundamentally different approach to cancer treatment, and this study is designed to test that hypothesis directly in patients with glioblastoma."

"MT-125 introduces a novel therapeutic strategy that is distinct from conventional cytotoxic and targeted approaches," said Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM, Chief Medical Officer of Myosin Therapeutics. "Partnering with Mayo Clinic allows us to efficiently evaluate both safety and early biological activity in a patient population with significant unmet need."

MT-125 has received Orphan Drug Designation for malignant gliomas and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma, supporting an accelerated regulatory pathway. In addition to GBM, MT-125 is being developed for other treatment-resistant cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia and pancreatic cancer. Additional information on the STAR GBM study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07185880).

The STAR-GBM trial is supported by the National Cancer Institute and by a syndicate of life sciences investors and philanthropic organizations.

About Myosin Therapeutics

Myosin Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Jupiter, Florida, developing first-in-class therapies for oncology and CNS disorders by targeting molecular nanomotor proteins. The company's lead program, MT-125, is designed to disrupt tumor cell mechanics across multiple aggressive cancers.

Contact: contact@myosintherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Myosin Therapeutics Inc.