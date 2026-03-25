Myosin Therapeutics Awarded Florida Cancer Innovation Fund Grant to Support STAR-GBM Clinical Trial

JUPITER, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics today announced that it has been awarded $2 million in funding from the Florida Department of Health through the Casey DeSantis Florida Cancer Innovation Fund (FCIF) to support the company's STAR-GBM Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating MT-125 in patients newly diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM).

FCIF is a statewide initiative designed to accelerate the development of innovative cancer therapies and strengthen the life sciences ecosystem in Florida by supporting promising research programs and emerging biotechnology companies. Myosin Therapeutics was selected for funding based on the scientific innovation and clinical potential of MT-125, the company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate. The award will specifically support clinical trial activities being conducted at the Mayo Clinic campus in Jacksonville, FL.

The Phase 1/2 STAR-GBM clinical trial represents the first clinical evaluation of MT-125 and is being conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, with all three Mayo Clinic clinical research units in the U.S. participating in the study. The Phase 1 portion of the trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, while generating early clinical data to inform the Phase 2 dose expansion portion of the study.

"We are honored to receive support from the Casey DeSantis Florida Cancer Innovation Fund as we bring MT-125 to patients," said Dr. Courtney Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Myosin Therapeutics. "This funding helps support the continued progress of our Phase 1/2 STAR-GBM trial and reflects the growing strength of Florida's life sciences community in advancing innovative cancer therapies."

Mayo Clinic's Florida campus is a leading academic medical center in the region and plays an important role in advancing new therapies through early-stage clinical trials. Participation of the Florida site in the STAR-GBM trial brings together specialized neuro-oncology expertise and clinical trial infrastructure to evaluate MT-125 in patients with newly diagnosed GBM.

"This support from the Florida Department of Health will help accelerate the clinical development of MT-125 and strengthen Florida's role as a growing hub for biotechnology innovation," said Dr. Patrick Griffin, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Myosin Therapeutics. "Programs like FCIF play an important role in enabling emerging biotechs to translate promising scientific discoveries into clinical programs that can ultimately benefit patients."

MT-125 is being developed for several treatment-resistant cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia and pancreatic cancer. And it has received Orphan Drug Designation for malignant gliomas and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma, supporting an accelerated regulatory pathway for therapies addressing serious diseases with significant unmet medical need.

About Myosin Therapeutics

Myosin Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Jupiter, Florida, developing first-in-class therapies for oncology and CNS disorders by targeting molecular nanomotor proteins. The company's lead program, MT-125, is being developed for the treatment of multiple aggressive cancers by targeting the physical mechanics of tumor cells to prevent their growth and invasion into healthy tissues.

Contact : contact@myosintherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Myosin Therapeutics Inc.