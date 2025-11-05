Multiple Research Results from Innovent’s General Biomedicine Pipeline Showcased at 2025 ACR Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major disease areas, announced that pre-clinical study results of IBI3011 (IL-1RAP monoclonal antibody) and IBI3034 (TACI/BCMA chimeric fusion protein) were showcased at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting 2025. Details are listed below:

Title: IBI3011, a Humanized anti-IL1RAP Monoclonal Antibody, Inhibits IL1, IL33, IL36-driven Inflammation Pathway, and Attenuates Inflammation in Preclinical Inflammatory Disease Model (IBI3011)

Abstract Number : 0082



Presentation Form: Poster



Time: October 26, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM (CT)



Presenter: Dr. Hongling Tian

IBI3011 is an innovative humanized monoclonal antibody blocking IL1α, IL1β, IL36 simultaneously, by targeting the extracellular domain of IL1RAP.

It profoundly inhibits the activation of IL1α, IL1β, IL36 and effectively alleviates gout and arthritis in animals. It exhibits good pharmacokinetic properties and safety in monkeys. Furthermore, high concentration formulation has been developed to enable subcutaneous administration.

To summarize, IBI3011 can be a best-in-class anti-IL1RAP differentiated from current therapies in depth of response and better convenience. The IND application of IBI3011 has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for acute gouty arthritis.

Title: Preclinical Characterization of IBI3034, an TACI and BCMA Chimeric Fc Fusion Protein, that Potently Modulates B Lymphocytes and Serum Immunoglobulin for the Treatment of B cell Related Autoimmune Disease

Abstract Number : 0906



Presentation Form: Poster



Time: October 27, 2025, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM (CT)



Presenter: Dr. Yao Xiong

IBI3034 is an innovative TACI/BCMA chimeric fusion protein with half-life extension technology. It profoundly and durably inhibits B cells, plasma cells and immunoglobulin production in various animal disease models. YTE engineering enables longer half-life than Povetacicept (TACI vTD-Fc, the clinical dosing interval is once every 4 weeks.). It is well tolerated at 200 mg/kg in monkeys. Furthermore, high concentration formulation has been developed to facilitate subcutaneous administration.

IBI3034 has the potential to become a best-in-class molecule with its advantages in depth of response, longer dosing interval and better convenience. The IND-enabling study of IBI3034 is ongoing for a number of B cell mediated autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Huizhong Xiong, Senior Director of Immunology at Innovent, stated, "We keep exploring important disease driver pathways to address unmet needs in various rheumatic diseases. Cytokine blockade is one important strategy, and we have developed a potent anti-IL-1RAP antibody (IBI3011) that blocks three inflammatory pathways simultaneously. B cell targeting strategy is another important avenue that is gaining increasing level of attention in recent years, and we have developed an innovative TACI/BCMA fusion protein (IBI3034) with excellent developability, function and PK profile. Among them, IBI3011 can be administered subcutaneously, and IBI3034 allows for long-interval dosing. Together, we hope that these differentiated monoclonal antibodies and fusion protein will bring meaningful benefits to patients in terms of efficacy, dosing frequency and symptom control."

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 16 products in the market. It has 2 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-research-results-from-innovents-general-biomedicine-pipeline-showcased-at-2025-acr-annual-meeting-302603902.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics