Multiple Late-Breaking Data Presentations from Incyte’s Dermatology Portfolio will be Featured at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2024 Congress

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that key data from across its dermatology portfolio, including multiple late-breaking abstracts, will be presented at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2024 held September 25-28 in Amsterdam.





“We’re excited to present five late-breaking oral presentations at this year’s congress, featuring data that could further expand treatment options for those living with immune-mediated dermatologic conditions, including vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and prurigo nodularis,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President and Head of Research and Development, Incyte. “The data highlight our ongoing efforts to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ruxolitinib cream in new patient populations, as well as deepen our understanding of povorcitinib in patients impacted by debilitating immune-mediated dermatologic conditions.”

Key abstracts from Incyte-sponsored programs include:

Late-breaking Oral Presentations

Vitiligo

Impact of Treatment Duration on Response Durability: A Post Hoc Analysis of the TRuE-V Long-Term Extension Study of Ruxolitinib Cream in Vitiligo

Abstract #8077. Session: D2T01.3: Late breaking news. Presentation Time: 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. ET (3:15 – 3:30 p.m. CET), September 26, 2024

Atopic Dermatitis

52-Week Safety and Disease Control With Ruxolitinib Cream in Children Aged 2 to 11 Years With Atopic Dermatitis: Results From the Phase 3 TRuE-AD3 Study

Abstract #8082. Session: D2T01.4: Late breaking news. Presentation Time: 10:00 – 10:15 a.m. ET (4:00 – 4:15 p.m. CET), September 26, 2024

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Ruxolitinib Cream for Mild-to-Moderate Hidradenitis Suppurativa: 32-Week Data From a Randomized Phase 2 Study

Abstract #8071. Session: D2T01.3: Late breaking news. Presentation Time: 9:00 – 9:15 p.m. ET (3:00 – 3:15 p.m. CET), September 26, 2024

Prurigo Nodularis

Efficacy and Safety of Oral Povorcitinib in Patients With Prurigo Nodularis: 40-Week Results From a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study

Abstract #8081. Session: D2T01.3: Late breaking news. Presentation Time: 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. ET (3:30 – 3:45 p.m. CET), September 26, 2024

Lichen Planus

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients With Cutaneous Lichen Planus: Results From a Phase 2, Randomized, Vehicle-Controlled Study

Abstract #7974. Session: D3T01.4: Late breaking news. Presentation Time: 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. ET (4:30 – 4:45 p.m. CET), September 27, 2024

ePosters

Vitiligo

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Vitiligo Through 2 Years in the TRuE-V Studies

Poster #P2983.

Characterizing Maintenance of Repigmentation in a Post Hoc Analysis of the TRuE-V Long-Term Extension Study of Ruxolitinib Cream in Vitiligo

Poster #P2984.

Effect of Povorcitinib on Achievement of VASI50 by Body Region in Patients With Extensive Nonsegmental Vitiligo: Post Hoc Analysis of a 52-Week Phase 2 Study

Poster #P3016.

Effect of Povorcitinib on Achievement of VESplus50 by Body Region in Patients With Extensive Nonsegmental Vitiligo: Post Hoc Analysis of a 52-Week Phase 2 Study

Poster #P3017.

Full session details and data presentation listings, please see the EADV 2024 Congress online program here: https://eadvapps.m-anage.com/eadvcongress2024/en-GB/pag/

About Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) Cream 1.5%

Opzelura, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older, is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States. Opzelura is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Use of Opzelura in combination with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine or cyclosporine, is not recommended.

In Europe, Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream 15mg/g is approved for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.

Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, marketed in the United States and Europe as Opzelura.

Opzelura and the Opzelura logo are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About Povorcitinib (INCB54707)

Povorcitinib (INCB54707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and prurigo nodularis.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

