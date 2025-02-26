Moss Genomics Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (“Moss” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph De Pinto to its Board of Directors and Michal “Mickey” Goldstein as its new fractional Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Having served as a co-founder in several blockchain-based companies as well as Barpay, which pioneered digital payments at over 15,000 bars and restaurants over the past decade, Mr. De Pinto brings significant expertise in blockchain technology and data security. His experience will be a key asset as the Company continues to integrate advanced blockchain solutions into its genomics platform.

Engaging Crowe MacKay LLP to facilitate the transition of CFO, Moss Genomics is confident that Ms. Goldstein’s extensive financial expertise and leadership experience will be instrumental in supporting the Company’s continued expansion and operational efficiency.

The Company would like to thank former Director Martin Bajic and former CFO Hani Zabaneh for their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

The Company remains focused on advancing its genomics platform with blockchain-driven security and privacy while strategically expanding its Ethereum treasury.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics is a biotechnology company focused on genomics and microbiome research to develop advanced genetic insights and solutions. The company leverages blockchain technology to enhance security and user control over genomic information. Along with its genomics-focused products, Moss Genomics deploys an Ethereum accumulation strategy as part of its treasury management, currently holding 160 ETH on its balance sheet.

