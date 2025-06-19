Moss Genomics Announces Strategic Investment in Genomes.io

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) -(CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (OTCQB: MSSGF) (the "Company" or "Moss") is pleased to announce that on June 18, 2025, it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for a strategic, non-controlling equity investment in("Genomes.io"), a UK-based company focused on secure, user-owned genomic data storage leveraging blockchain infrastructure.Under the terms of the proposed investment, Moss would acquire a non-controlling equity interest in Genomes.io in exchange for, priced at(the "Moss Consideration Shares"). In connection with the investment, Moss will also receive the right to appoint one (1) board representative to the board of"This investment marks an exciting step forward in aligning our genomics platform with one of the most advanced privacy-first data infrastructures globally," said, CEO of Moss Genomics. "Genomes.io shares our vision of decentralization, transparency, and long-term patient data ownership — and we're thrilled to support their mission.""We are very excited to be working with Moss Genomics and welcome them to our Board," said, Co-Founder and CEO of Genomes.io. "We are looking forward to growing our companies together, bringing safety, security, and scale to a sector that direly needs it.", including applicable regulatory, Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and corporate approvals. The Moss Consideration Shares to be issued in connection with the proposed investment is anticipated to be subject to a requisite hold period under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.The Company will issue further announcement(s) to update shareholders regarding material developments relating to the potential investment as and when necessary.Founded in 2018 and based in London,operates a blockchain-secured DNA data vault that allows individuals to store, control, and selectively share their whole-genome sequences. Genomes.io's platform emphasizes privacy, data ownership, and transparency through the use of homomorphic encryption and blockchain auditing.Moss Genomics is a biotechnology company focused on genomics research to develop advanced genetic insights and solutions. Along with its genomics-focused products, Moss Genomics deploys a crypto accumulation strategy as part of its treasury management, currently holding 316 ETH on its balance sheet.Moss Genomics Inc.Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorEmail:Telephone: 604-710-0124This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's intention to complete a strategic, non-controlling equity investment in Genomes.iothe issuance of the Moss Consideration Shares and satisfaction of the closing conditions to successfully complete the proposed investment.These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that the Company will be unable to successfully negotiate definitive agreements with the vendors of Genomes.io to complete the proposed investment; the risk that the closing conditions for completing the proposed investment will not be satisfied; the risk that the Company will not be able to obtain the requisite regulatory, CSE and corporate approvals to complete the proposed investment.Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit