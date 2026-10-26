More Than 1 in 10 People Receive Medically Actionable Genetic Results Through 23andMe, Analysis of Nearly 6 Million Participants Finds

Early findings presented at ASHG 2026 indicate nearly all people choose to learn their genetic health risks when given the option

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from 23andMe Research Institute shows that more than one in 10 people who received 23andMe Genetic Health Risk reports learned they have a genetic variant linked to a condition with established options for screening or prevention. The findings were presented by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Noura Abul-Husn at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2026 Annual Meeting last week in Montréal.

23andMe researchers analyzed results for nearly 6 million research-consented U.S. participants who received FDA-authorized Genetic Health Risk reports between 2017 and 2025. The reports cover 91 variants in 20 genes across 14 conditions. The analysis found that more than 635,000 people (10.6%) received at least one medically actionable result, including:

Hereditary cancer risk: nearly 11,800 results in genes including BRCA1, BRCA2, and MUTYH

nearly 11,800 results in genes including BRCA1, BRCA2, and MUTYH Cardiovascular disease risk: more than 21,000 results in genes including LDLR, APOB, and TTR

more than 21,000 results in genes including LDLR, APOB, and TTR Hereditary hemochromatosis: more than 100,000 results in the gene HFE

more than 100,000 results in the gene HFE Inherited blood clotting disorders: more than 430,000 results in the genes F2 and F5





More than 52,000 of these results involved variants in genes on the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) secondary findings list – actionable genetic results recommended for return to patients undergoing genome sequencing for any reason, so they can seek early medical care or preventive interventions. 23andMe has returned more than three times as many of these results as 13 major U.S. biobanks and research cohorts combined.

The findings also showed that individuals with access to health results overwhelmingly chose to receive them. Overall, 93.8% of participants opted to receive their Genetic Health Risk reports. Opt-in rates stayed high even for sensitive reports that require a separate opt-in, including hereditary cancer (88.9% or higher), and were at least 87.8% across every demographic group analyzed.

“For years, the field has debated whether people really want to know their genetic health risks. Now we have data showing that when given the choice, almost everyone opts in,” said Noura Abul-Husn, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of 23andMe Research Institute. “Direct-to-consumer testing has become a major channel for Americans to learn about medically actionable genetic risks. These results are a starting point, and the real impact comes when people bring them to their healthcare providers and take action.”

A separate study published this year in Genetics in Medicine Open found that 86% of actionable results shared with a healthcare professional led to at least one medical recommendation, and 88% of those recommendations were followed.

Dr. Abul-Husn’s presentation was one of several ways 23andMe Research Institute took part in this year’s meeting. Across presentations, posters, and conversations at its booth, the Institute’s scientists shared new findings and analytical methods, and highlighted the size, depth, and discovery power of its consented research cohort.

“At ASHG, we shared what genetic research at 23andMe can achieve, and introduced expanded capabilities that enable researchers to access, understand, and benefit from the human genome,” said Adam Auton, DPhil, Vice President of Research at 23andMe Research Institute. “That work is possible because more than 11 million people choose to be part of our research community. We want more researchers bringing their questions to this cohort, so together we can accelerate scientific breakthroughs that benefit all of humanity.”

Researchers interested in working with 23andMe Research Institute can contact bd@23andme.org.

About 23andMe Research Institute

23andMe Research Institute is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) research organization that enables people everywhere to access their genetic information, learn about themselves, and participate in large-scale research for public good. The Institute unites people with the common goal of improving health and deepening our understanding of DNA, the code of life.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Aushawna Collins 23andMe Research Institute aushawnac@23andme.org