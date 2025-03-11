Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Pipeline Update and Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Company to present clinical results from Phase 1 SAD/MAD study of VAV1-directed molecular glue degrader MRT-6160 and Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359 in MYC-driven solid tumors

Conference call and webcast planned for 8 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025

BOSTON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will present a pipeline update including clinical results from its Phase 1 SAD/MAD study of the VAV1-directed MGD MRT-6160 and its Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359 in MYC-driven solid tumors. A conference call and webcast are planned for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Company will also report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business highlights on the same day.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com. Registration for the conference call is available at the following link. An archived version of the webcast will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to identify degradable protein targets and rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. The QuEEN discovery engine enables access to a wide-ranging and differentiated target space of well-validated biology across multiple therapeutic areas. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and beyond. Monte Rosa has a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed molecular glue degraders and a strategic collaboration with Roche to discover and develop MGDs against targets in cancer and neurological diseases previously considered impossible to drug. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

