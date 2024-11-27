SUBSCRIBE
Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible via the “Events” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com, and an archived version will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to identify degradable protein targets and rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. The QuEEN discovery engine enables access to a wide-ranging and differentiated target space of well-validated biology across multiple therapeutic areas. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and beyond. Monte Rosa has a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed molecular glue degraders and a strategic collaboration with Roche to discover and develop MGDs against targets in cancer and neurological diseases previously considered impossible to drug. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

