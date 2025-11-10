Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at AHA Scientific Sessions 2025 on the Potential of MRT-8102, a NEK7-directed Molecular Glue Degrader, to Treat Cardiovascular and Cardiometabolic Diseases

Data support NEK7 as a potential novel and differentiated therapeutic approach to modulate the NLRP3 inflammasome in multiple cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases, including pericarditis and atherosclerosis

Initial data from a Phase 1 study of MRT-8102 in healthy volunteers and elevated CVD-risk subjects on track for first half of 2026

Poster presentation on November 8 at 10:30 a.m. CST

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the company will present preclinical data on the potential of MRT-8102, a first-in-class, NEK7-directed MGD for inflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome, at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025, held November 7-10 in New Orleans, LA.

“These promising findings reinforce our belief in the highly differentiated profile of MRT-8102, the only clinical-stage degrader targeting NEK7, as a potential treatment for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases such as pericarditis, atherosclerosis, and others,” said Sharon Townson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “By modulating the NLRP3/IL-1/IL-6 pathway upstream of other approaches, MRT-8102 potently inhibited pyroptotic cell death and inhibited the release of multiple inflammatory cytokines. Furthermore, MRT-8102 has the potential to block cholesterol crystal-induced cardiovascular inflammation characterized by pyroptosis and cytokine release that leads to atherosclerotic plaque pathogenesis. We are encouraged by the growing interest in targeting the NLRP3/NEK7 inflammasome to treat cardiovascular disease, and we believe we have a unique approach to achieve this. We continue to enroll our Phase 1 study of MRT-8102 and look forward to presenting initial data in healthy volunteers and elevated CVD-risk subjects in the first half of 2026.”

The poster, entitled, “Selective Degradation of NIMA-related kinase 7 (NEK7) via a Molecular Glue Degrader Inhibits IL-1 Downstream of NLRP3 Inflammasome Activation: A Novel Therapeutic Approach for Cardiovascular Inflammation” (Poster Number #Sa4063), will be displayed on Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. CST in a poster session entitled, “Novel Cellular Stress Sensors in Cardiovascular Pathology: Metabolic, Mechanical, and Immune Interactions.” The poster will be presented by Daric Wible, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Biology, Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary of key findings:

MRT-8102 is a selective, potent, and durable NEK7 degrader. Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome critically depends on NEK7.

Administration of MRT-8102 led to inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasome in vitro and in vivo and subsequently inhibited production of multiple inflammatory cytokines.

In in vitro assays, MRT-8102 inhibited pyroptotic membrane permeabilization in stimulated human monocyte-derived macrophages (hMDM), unlike anti-IL-1 and anti-IL-6 therapies. Additionally, only MRT-8102 inhibited release of multiple cytokines from stimulated hMDM.

In vitro, NEK7 degradation inhibited cholesterol crystal-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation, a key driver of atherosclerotic plaque pathogenesis, more potently than selnoflast, an NLRP3 inhibitor currently in development.

In a mouse peritonitis model, MRT-8102 led to potent inhibition of the cytokines IL-1β, IL-1α, IL-6, and TNF in peritoneal lavage.

MRT-8102 demonstrated near-complete suppression of IL-1β and Caspase-1 activity in ex vivo-stimulated whole blood from orally dosed cynomolgus monkeys.

Degrading NEK7 to modulate the inflammasome represents a novel and differentiated approach with potential therapeutic application in multiple cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases, including pericarditis and atherosclerosis.



About MRT-8102

MRT-8102 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) that targets NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases linked to NLRP3, IL-1β, and IL-6 dysregulation. NEK7 has been shown to be required for NLRP3 inflammasome assembly, activation and IL-1β release both in vitro and in vivo. Aberrant NLRP3 inflammasome activation and the subsequent release of active IL-1β and interleukin-18 (IL-18) has been implicated in multiple inflammatory disorders, including cardiovascular disease, gout, osteoarthritis, neurologic disorders including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and metabolic disorders. In a non-human primate model, MRT-8102 was shown to potently, selectively, and durably degrade NEK7, and resulted in near-complete reductions of IL-1β and caspase-1 following ex vivo stimulation of whole blood. MRT-8102 has demonstrated a considerable safety margin (>200-fold exposure margin over projected human efficacious dose) in GLP toxicology studies. MRT-8102 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT07119125) in healthy participants and participants at elevated cardiovascular disease risk.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

