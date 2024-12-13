Monte Rosa Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Eric A. Hughes to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the appointment of Eric A. Hughes, M.D, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hughes is currently Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Teva Pharmaceuticals and brings decades of biopharmaceutical industry leadership experience to Monte Rosa.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Eric Hughes to the Monte Rosa Board of Directors,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “Eric brings extensive experience building and leading highly productive R&D organizations and shepherding important new therapeutics through clinical development to improve the lives of patients. In light of our expansion into new disease areas, in particular immunology and inflammation, he will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to advance and expand our pipeline of differentiated molecular glue degrader-based medicines.”

Dr. Hughes currently serves as Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Teva, he was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Medicine at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he was Global Development Unit Head for Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology at Novartis and held several executive and senior positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, including Head of Virology, Fibrotic Diseases, Genetically Defined Diseases, Autoimmunity, and Cardiology Discovery Medicine, Exploratory Clinical & Translational Research. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Hughes served as Co-Chair of the Therapeutics Clinical Working Group for the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines public-private partnership at the National Institutes of Health. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Yale School of Medicine.

“Monte Rosa has truly become the leader in the burgeoning space of molecular glue degraders and I’m honored to join the Board. The depth of the pipeline and the recent program advancements in new therapeutic areas are notable – evidence that the QuEEN™ discovery engine can address a broad range of targets and therapeutic areas,” said Dr. Hughes. “I’m particularly inspired by the company’s focus on tackling undruggable targets, which offers immense potential for transforming patient care. I look forward to supporting Monte Rosa and their goal to deliver innovative therapies that make a meaningful difference for patients.”

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to identify degradable protein targets and rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. The QuEEN discovery engine enables access to a wide-ranging and differentiated target space of well-validated biology across multiple therapeutic areas. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and beyond. Monte Rosa has a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed molecular glue degraders and a strategic collaboration with Roche to discover and develop MGDs against targets in cancer and neurological diseases previously considered impossible to drug. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

