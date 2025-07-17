MolDX to Convene Expert Medical Panel on Medicare Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for Lucid Diagnostics’ EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test

Virtual public CAC meeting to be held September 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET, MolDX-participating Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs)—Palmetto GBA, CGS Administrators, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, and WPS Government Health Administrators—will convene a MolDX Contractor Advisory Committee (CAC) Meeting of medical experts as a critical step in the reconsideration of Local Coverage Determination (LCD) L39256, "MolDX: Molecular Testing for Detection of Upper Gastrointestinal Metaplasia, Dysplasia, Neoplasia," as requested by Lucid in November 2024 to secure Medicare coverage for its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test .

"We are grateful to the MolDX team for their rigorous evaluation of our clinical evidence package, which has culminated in this CAC meeting where medical experts will contribute deep domain expertise and real-world experience in nonendoscopic esophageal precancer testing," said Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We view this meeting as strong evidence of progress toward a positive Medicare coverage policy outcome. There is broad consensus within the GI community on the clinical utility of EsoGuard for esophageal precancer testing, supported by professional society guidelines, peer-reviewed publications, and real-world experience from nearly 40,000 patients referred for EsoGuard testing to date. With our strengthened balance sheet, we are well equipped to successfully navigate the final stages of this process."

The CAC panel will discuss the clinical literature related to Local Coverage Determination (LCD) L39256, and medical experts will have the opportunity to provide important clinical context for the evidence. Discussions will occur between CAC panelists and Contractor Medical Directors. The public may attend; however, questions from the public will not be entertained. Interested stakeholders may register to listen to the CAC meeting via Microsoft Teams Webinar. Advance registration is required and must be completed by Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To register, please visit: Register Here .

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report. Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

