Modular Medical Receives IRB Approval to Deliver Insulin Using Pivot Patch Pump

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative insulin delivery technology targeting the $3 billion adult "almost-pumpers" diabetes market with user-friendly, affordable patch pumps, today announced Institutional Review Board ("IRB") approval to conduct an in-house study of its next-generation Pivot™ insulin delivery system using insulin on people with diabetes (the "Study"). Pursuant to U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regulations, an IRB is a group that has been formally designated to review and monitor biomedical research involving human subjects. The Study will simulate real-world conditions by delivering insulin to adult participants to gather critical data on device function and usability and obtain user feedback.

Modular Medical's Pivot tubeless patch pump aims to enhance accessibility for underserved patients with diabetes and drive market penetration and expansion.

Key objectives and potential impacts of the Study include:

Assess usability and the patient experience

Collect participant feedback to optimize design for everyday diabetes management

"This IRB approval marks another important milestone in advancing our tubeless insulin pump technology toward market readiness," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "We now have approval to gather real-world data delivering insulin to adult test subjects in a controlled environment, as we await FDA feedback on our recent Pivot 510k submission. Once FDA clearance is achieved, we believe our Pivot pump will be well positioned to achieve rapid adoption in the growing wearable diabetes technology sector."

The Pivot insulin delivery system is not currently cleared for sale by the FDA.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

