Modular Medical Announces Completion of Research Initiative Indicating Strong Interest in Simpler Insulin Delivery

97% of Surveyed Injection Users Would Consider Pump Therapy - if Easier to Learn and Improved Outcomes

Conducting Additional Research Initiative in Conjunction with Commercialization of the Pivot Tubeless Insulin Patch Pump

Company to Showcase Pivot at Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) Annual Conference, August 7-10, 2026

Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company that is commercializing the next generation of insulin delivery technology, today announced positive findings from a new comprehensive diabetes patient research initiative further supporting its commercialization strategy. The Company will share these findings and showcase its Pivot™ tubeless insulin patch pump at the upcoming Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio, August 7-10, 2026.

Research Reveals Strong Interest in Simple, Outcome-Improving Pump Therapy

Key findings from the assessment of 100 individuals utilizing multiple daily injections revealed significant unmet needs and strong interest in simplified insulin pump technology:

97% of participants stated they would be interested in insulin pump therapy and expressed openness to alternative treatment options.

Among the 43% of participants who reported being hospitalized due to hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), or hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS), nearly half reported experiencing such events two or more times annually.

55% of participants reported finding themselves in environments that were not convenient or private for administering insulin injections at least twice per week, while 31% experienced these situations more than four times per week.

"We believe the exceptionally high level of interest in simplified pump therapy validates our position that many people using multiple daily injections are ready to transition to an improved insulin delivery solution that reduces the burden without adding complexity," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "This huge market opportunity extends well beyond traditional pump users and includes millions of individuals who are seeking better diabetes management experiences. We remain confident in our ability to execute on our business plan, as we bring to market an improved insulin pump with the ability to benefit so many people."

The research supports Modular Medical's belief that the estimated 4.5 million people in the United States living with Type 1 or insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes, who utilize both basal and mealtime insulin injections represent an important and underserved population that will benefit from a simple, easy-to-adopt insulin delivery solution. These patients are considered the primary therapeutic target for the Pivot tubeless patch pump, a wearable device designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period.

Building upon these findings, Modular Medical has engaged Thrivable, a leading patient insights and engagement company, for expanded research focused on people with diabetes who currently utilize multiple daily injections.

Under the engagement, Thrivable will tap into its 130,000+ triple-verified patient panel to:

Conduct in-depth engagement with 20 individuals living with diabetes

Deliver a survey with an additional 300 insulin-using patients

The resulting data and patient insights will assist Modular Medical to further refine its product positioning, patient engagement strategies, clinical planning, and commercialization efforts for the Pivot tubeless patch pump.

About the Pivot Insulin Delivery System

The Pivot insulin delivery system is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes, whereby the existing insulin-delivery offerings focus on the most technically proficient, highly motivated individuals. The Pivot product was purpose-built for adults with diabetes on daily injections who have faced cost, complexity, and usability barriers with traditional pump systems; a group that the Company calls the "almost-pumpers."

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company that is commercializing the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://www.modularmedical.com.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical in the United States. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Thrivable

Thrivable is the new standard for patient intelligence. As the cardiometabolic patient intelligence partner, we help diabetes, obesity, and life sciences teams understand patients faster, more representatively, and with more confidence. Learn more at thrivable.app.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the expected benefits of the research initiative conducted with Thrivable, the size and value of the patient opportunity for the Company's Pivot product, the development, potential benefits, regulatory progress, commercialization, market opportunities, and patient adoption of the Pivot insulin delivery system, the Company's ability to convert patients to its Pivot pump product, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, industry, or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire