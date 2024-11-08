Modular Devices Welcomes David Frank as Fractional Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Cleanroom Division’s Growth

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modular Devices is excited to announce the addition of David Frank as Fractional Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strategic growth and leadership within the cleanroom solutions market. David brings a wealth of experience, having successfully built and scaled high-performing commercial teams across the life sciences, management consulting, and financial services industries. As the founder and CEO of Vantage PT LLC, David has over 20 years of experience driving commercial success through innovative strategies and solution-oriented approaches.









In his most recent role, David led commercial expansion efforts at Azzur Group, where he played an instrumental role in launching Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™. His work in scaling sales, marketing, and operations teams has been recognized as transformative, with significant revenue growth and brand influence achieved through his leadership. David’s accomplishments include driving 40%+ growth across business lines, establishing a successful broker sales channel, and implementing a digital marketing strategy that generated millions of dollars in a marketing-influenced pipeline and topline revenue growth.

David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The Pennsylvania State University, along with Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and PMP certifications from Villanova University. David is known for his complex problem-solving, business process improvement, and global business transformation expertise. He is set to bring a strategic vision that aligns with Modular Devices’ mission to simplify client solutions and deliver industry-leading cleanroom technology.

Commenting on his new role, David expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the talented team at Modular Devices, providing direction and support in redefining the go-to-market strategy.” He added, “Harnessing the breadth of capabilities that exist under the brands that comprise Modular Devices is an exciting task ahead. I love the opportunity to craft solutions that simplify the lives of clients, and the Modular Devices portfolio does just that.”

Mark Koers, CEO, echoed this excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have David join our leadership team as we continue on our growth trajectory. David’s experience in scaling solution-based commercial teams aligns perfectly with our vision and values, and I am confident that his contributions will enhance our market presence and drive Modular Devices forward.”

With David’s guidance, Modular Devices aims to solidify its position as a premier provider of cleanroom solutions, ensuring that its messaging, strategy, and client engagement continue to evolve and meet the highest industry standards.

About Modular Devices: Modular Devices is a leader in providing innovative cleanroom and mobile medical imaging solutions. With a commitment to quality and customer-focused service, Modular Devices offers a range of customizable solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients across various industries. For more information, visit ModularDevices.com/Cleanrooms

Contacts



Dana McKinnon, Director of Marketing & Communications

dana.mckinnon@modulardevices.com

1-800-456-3369