Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conferences in March 2025

February 25, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, on Wednesday, March 5th at 9:10am ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, March 11th at 1:30pm ET

A live webcast of each of these presentations will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

