Press Releases

Moderna to Present at Upcoming Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) on May 29, 2025

May 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC), on Thursday, May 29th at 10:00am ET

A live webcast of each of these presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

investors.modernatx.com.

A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

Massachusetts Events
