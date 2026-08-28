Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Updated 2026-2027 COVID-19 Vaccines

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Applications (sBLA) for the 2026-2027 formulas for Spikevax® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and mNEXSPIKE® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), containing the JN.1-lineage XFG subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 to help prevent COVID-19.

The updated formula for Spikevax is now approved for individuals 6 months through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition placing them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, and all adults 65 years of age and older. mNEXSPIKE, Moderna's latest COVID-19 vaccine, is approved for individuals 12 through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, and all adults 65 years of age and older.

"COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, responsible for up to 2.3 million outpatient visits and 250,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. last year alone," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Our updated COVID-19 vaccines help protect those at high risk of severe disease, and we are proud to help ensure Americans have access to the latest protection against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains this respiratory virus season."

The updated vaccine composition is based on guidance from the U.S. FDA, which states that COVID-19 vaccines should be developed with a monovalent JN.1 lineage XFG subvariant composition. Following the U.S. FDA's decision, Moderna's updated vaccines are expected to be available in the coming days.

The 2026-2027 formula for Spikevax has already been granted approval by regulators in Europe, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and other countries. The 2026-2027 formula for mNEXSPIKE has also been granted approval by regulators in Japan. Additional regulatory applications are under review around the world in preparation for the coming season.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

mNEXSPIKE® and Spikevax® are registered trademarks of Moderna.

INDICATION

What is mNEXSPIKE® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) AND SPIKEVAX® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA)?

mNEXSPIKE is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. mNEXSPIKE is for people who are:

65 years of age and older, or

12 years through 64 years of age at high risk for severe COVID-19.

SPIKEVAX is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. SPIKEVAX is for people who are:

65 years of age and older, or

6 months through 64 years of age at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Vaccination with mNEXSPIKE or SPIKEVAX may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You or your child should not get mNEXSPIKE® or SPIKEVAX® if you had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of either mNEXSPIKE, SPIKEVAX, any Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or to any ingredient in these vaccines.

What are the risks of mNEXSPIKE and SPIKEVAX?

There is a very small chance that mNEXSPIKE or SPIKEVAX could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of mNEXSPIKE or SPIKEVAX. For this reason, your healthcare provider may ask you to stay for a short time at the place where you received your vaccine. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

Trouble breathing

Swelling of your face and throat

A fast heartbeat

A rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have occurred most commonly in males 12 years through 24 years of age. You should seek medical attention right away if you or your child has any of the following symptoms after receiving mNEXSPIKE or SPIKEVAX, particularly during the 2 weeks after receiving a dose of the vaccine: chest pain, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart. Additional symptoms in children may include fainting, irritability, poor feeding, lack of energy, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, or cool, pale skin.

Side effects that have been reported in clinical trials with mNEXSPIKE include:

Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling (hardness), and redness.

General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, and fever

Side effects that have been reported in clinical trials with SPIKEVAX include:

Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection or in the groin, swelling (hardness), and redness

General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, fever, rash, irritability/crying, sleepiness, and loss of appetite.

Fainting and febrile seizures (convulsions during a fever) have also been reported

Tell your vaccination provider about all of your or your child's medical conditions, including if you or your child:

have any allergies

had a severe allergic reaction after receiving a previous dose of any COVID-19 vaccine

have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

have a fever

have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

are breastfeeding

have received any other COVID-19 vaccine

have ever fainted in association with an injection

These may not be all the possible side effects of mNEXSPIKE and SPIKEVAX. Ask your healthcare provider about any side effects that concern you. You may report side effects to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) at 1-800-822-7967 or http://vaers.hhs.gov.

Please click for mNEXSPIKE Full Prescribing Information and Information for Recipients and Caregivers.

Please click for SPIKEVAX Full Prescribing Information and Information for Recipients and Caregivers.

Moderna Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the availability of Moderna's updated COVID vaccines; and Moderna's pending regulatory applications. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Global Head of Communications

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

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