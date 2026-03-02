Model Medicines to Highlight Two IND-Track Assets, Record-Setting AI Platform at BIO Investment & Growth Summit 2026

San Diego, CA — 3/02/26 — Model Medicines, an AI-first biotechnology company engineering first-in-class small-molecule therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Haders, PhD, Founder and CEO, will present at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit 2026, March 2–3, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The presentation will focus on Model Medicines’ record-setting Ultra-Large Virtual Screening (ULVS) strategy and its application to the discovery of two clinically differentiated lead programs in viral replication and transcriptional control. Each program boasts a pipeline anchored by a lead drug candidate, MDL-001 and MDL-4102, which are advancing toward IND submission in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Scaling Drug Discovery Beyond the Trillion-Molecule Barrier

Model Medicines will highlight its recent execution of a 325-billion-compound ultra-large virtual screen (ULVS) at the Summit - the largest machine-learning–driven bioactivity screen publicly reported.[1] Building on this milestone, the company will preview the initiation of a one-trillion-compound ULVS, representing a step-change in the scale at which small-molecule drug discovery is conducted.

Throughput has emerged as a primary limiting factor in AI drug discovery, constraining chemical novelty, selectivity, and downstream clinical success. Model Medicines’ ULVS approach is designed to overcome this bottleneck by enabling routine, economically viable exploration of deep chemical space, rather than one-off or symbolic large screens.

“Throughput is not a vanity metric, it’s a discovery variable,” said Daniel Haders, PhD, Founder and CEO of Model Medicines. “Once you cross into ultra-large virtual screening regimes, you fundamentally change what chemistry is reachable, how selective molecules can be, and how efficiently programs can be advanced toward the clinic.”

Advancing Two IND-Track Programs

Model Medicines engineers first-in-category, pipeline-in-a-pill therapeutics against biological choke points. These biological choke points represent targets that are structurally conserved, functionally essential, disease-driving, and offer multi-indication impact. This provides for both franchise scalability across indications and reduced risk via diversification.

The presentation will cover detailed progress across Model Medicines’ two lead assets. These assets originated from GALILEOTM, Model Medicines’ end-to-end design, discovery, and development engine.

Viral Replication - RdRp Thumb-1 Program

MDL-001 — a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum antiviral targeting a conserved viral polymerase mechanism, with demonstrated preclinical activity across respiratory and hepatic viruses and high-risk co-infections. MDL-001 is being developed across major respiratory infections, including influenza, COVID-19, and RSV, as well as chronic hepatitis infections, including HCV, HBV, and HDV, representing an estimated combined global antiviral market exceeding $30 billion annually. By targeting a conserved polymerase mechanism shared across viral families, the program is designed to provide a unified, oral therapeutic approach spanning both seasonal respiratory outbreaks and chronic liver disease, including high-risk co-infected patient populations. The program is currently completing IND-enabling studies. IND submission is targeted for late 2026, with clinical trials estimated to commence in early 2027.

Transcriptional Control - BRD4 Program

MDL-4102 — a highly potent and selective BRD4 inhibitor with no measurable activity against BRD2 or BRD3. The program was optimized for BRD4 selectivity, transcriptional impact, and drug-like properties simultaneously. MDL-4102 is designed to overcome the dose-limiting hematologic toxicities that hindered prior pan-BET inhibitors, positioning it as a next-generation transcriptional therapy with the potential for durable efficacy across BRD4-driven malignancies. Beyond oncology, BRD4 biology extends into fibrosis, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders, expanding the potential addressable market to more than $60 billion annually across these therapeutic areas. By enabling selective transcriptional modulation with improved tolerability, MDL-4102 is positioned as a differentiated, next-generation approach to targeting core disease-driving gene expression programs. The program is currently in IND-enabling studies. IND submission is targeted for 2027.

About Model Medicines

Model Medicines is an AI-first biotechnology company engineering first-in-class small molecules that target the biological linchpins underlying disease. The company’s research spans infectious disease, oncology, and inflammation, with programs designed around conserved molecular choke points that drive multiple pathologies. Model Medicines has discovered a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum antiviral (MDL-001) and a BRD4 inhibitor with no measurable activity against BRD2/3 (MDL-4102). Its work demonstrates how large-scale computation can uncover entirely new classes of drugs once thought unreachable. Model Medicines is advancing a new generation of therapeutics that redefine what is possible in modern drug discovery. Learn more at www.modelmedicines.com

