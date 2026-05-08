Mobia Medical Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI) (“Mobia Medical”), a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Mobia. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Mobia Medical, are expected to be approximately $150.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Mobia Medical’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MOBI” on May 8, 2026. The offering is expected to close on May 11, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Mobia Medical has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. BTIG is acting as a passive bookrunner and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance is acting as a manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-295160) relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on May 7, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically-validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Media Inquiries Contact

Terri Clevenger

tclevenger@waterhousebrands.com



Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

investors@mobia.com