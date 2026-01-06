Mmimetika Appoints Metabolic Health Expert Karan Sarin as CEO to Lead Global Commercialization

AARHUS | Author of "Sick Nation" and veteran startup operator joins as company advances lactate-ketone ester through regulatory approval with validated clinical data

Mmimetika ApS, a biotech company developing lactate-ketone ester dietary supplements for metabolic support, today announced the appointment of Karan Sarin as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

The appointment comes as Mmimetika transitions from clinical validation to commercial scale, with US GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) compliance on track for H1 2026 and independent clinical trials demonstrating efficient raise of lactate and ketone, metabolites that are closely linked to exercise and fasting metabolism.

Sarin brings a rare combination of deep metabolic health expertise and proven operational leadership. A certified metabolic health coach and author of "Sick Nation"-an investigation into India's metabolic epidemic-he has conducted hundreds of glucose monitoring experiments and developed AI-powered tools for meal optimization. Through his research and content platform, Sarin has translated complex metabolic science into actionable guidance for over 250,000 followers, establishing himself as a leading voice in evidence-based approaches to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction.

"Karan represents exactly the type of leadership we need at this critical juncture," said Peter Dybdahl Hede, Chairman of the Board at Mmimetika and Partner at Fiftyfive Capital. "We have validated the lactate-ketone esters efficacy in obtaining high levels of lactate and ketones through rigorous clinical trials and are advancing through regulatory pathways. Now we need someone who deeply understands how our product may support metabolism and has the operational expertise to build this into a global platform. Karan's combination of scientific credibility and commercial execution experience is precisely what this phase requires."

Sarin has spent over 16 years building and scaling ventures across consumer technology and nutrition, including leadership roles at OnePlus, Flipkart, Razorpay, and as Co-Founder & CMO at Berlin-based Mitte Water. His experience spans product-market fit, revenue growth, regulatory navigation, and international expansion-capabilities directly aligned with Mmimetika's current phase.

"Most metabolic interventions either have rigorous science that never scales, or they scale without real science," said Karan Sarin, incoming CEO of Mmimetika. "Lactate-ketone esters have both: validated science with genuine commercial potential. The opportunity to build this into a global platform is exactly what drew me to Mmimetika."

The appointment follows significant clinical and regulatory milestones for Mmimetika. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study, 28 days of lactate-ketone ester supplementation effectively induced hyperlactatemia and hyperketonemia, conditions that are naturally seen after hard exercise and fasting. The study also demonstrated good tolerability with no adverse effects on liver, kidney, electrolyte balance, or other organ function markers.

Mmimetika expects to declare compliance with GRAS status in the United States during H1 2026, based on a comprehensive toxicology and safety dossier reviewed by an independent panel of US experts. The company is also preparing a Novel Food application to EFSA for European market entry, with submission targeted for the same timeframe.

About Mmimetika ApS:

Mmimetika is a Danish biotech spin-out from Aarhus University developing lactate-ketone ester dietary supplements. High levels of lactate and ketone mimic metabolic conditions found after hard exercise and fasting. The company is backed by strategic investors and scientific founders with deep expertise in lactate-ketone biology. For more information, visit www.mmimetika.com.

