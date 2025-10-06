Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Present New Data on Investigational ND0612 at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced four poster presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®, being held October 5-9 in Honolulu, HI. ND0612 is being evaluated as a 24-hour, continuous, subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD).

"We look forward to hearing from leading experts in the field at the meeting and discussing new data on ND0612," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "We continue to refine our understanding of the potential of ND0612 and are committed to collaborating with the greater scientific community to drive forward innovation in Parkinson's disease research."

MTPA's e-posters will be presented in Exhibit Hall 1 on October 7, 12:00 – 2:30 p.m. HST.

Presentation Details:



Presentations will share findings from the pivotal Phase 3 BouNDless study (NCT04006210), which evaluated ND0612 vs. standard of care in people with PD experiencing motor fluctuations. The study assessed key endpoints, including ON time and OFF time, along with pharmacokinetics, efficacy across disease stages, dyskinesia and functional outcomes.

Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Delivery with ND0612 ( Jordan Dawson, MSL; MTPA)



E-Poster #846; 12:12 p.m. HST





Efficacy of ND0612 in Patients at Different Stages of Disease Severity: Subgroup-Analyses from a Randomized, Active-Controlled Study in People with Parkinson's Disease Experiencing Motor Fluctuations ( Harini Sarva, M.D, FAAN.; New York Presbyterian Hospital)



E-Poster #900; 12:24 p.m. HST





Dyskinesia Outcomes with ND0612 in Parkinson's Disease: Analyses from a Randomized, Active-Controlled Study ( Alberto Espay, M.D., FAAN; University of Cincinnati)



E-Poster #861; 12:57 p.m. HST





Reduced Falls with ND0612: Supportive Analyses From the BouNDless Phase 3 Study ( Stuart H. Isaacson, M.D., FAAN; Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton)



E-Poster #867; 1:42 p.m. HST

About ND0612



ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.



Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness." To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.



NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

