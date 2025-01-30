Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Real-World Data Analysis of Disease Progression with RADICAVA® (edaravone) in ALS

Results from this analysis were published in the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced the publication of a retrospective analysis of real-world data in the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research (JCER). The study suggests that, in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), treatment with intravenous (IV) RADICAVA® (edaravone) was associated with fewer reported disease progression milestones and deaths compared to individuals not treated with the drug.

“These data reinforce the utility of RADICAVA and build upon the growing evidence that expands our knowledge of edaravone in ALS,” said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at MTPA. “By continuing to study RADICAVA in both its IV and oral suspension forms, we aim to expand our understanding of the medication and its limitations to better support the ALS community.”

The observational analysis assessed time-to-progression milestones – such as use of canes, walkers, wheelchairs, artificial nutrition, noninvasive ventilation, speech-generating devices and hospice – for up to 24 months in people with ALS treated with RADICAVA compared to a control group not treated with the therapy. The study utilized health claims data from the Optum Clinformatics® Data Mart (CDM), a large de-identified database of administrative health claims across the U.S. for members with commercial or Medicare Advantage health plans.

“Identifying effective therapies to slow functional loss for those living with ALS remains critically important,” said James D. Berry, M.D., M.P.H., Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) multidisciplinary ALS clinic and lead author of the study. “Real-world evidence like this can supplement data from randomized controlled trials and offer additional insights into how treatments like edaravone may impact disease progression.”

Key findings from the analysis include:

People with ALS treated with RADICAVA had longer milestone-free times for four of six key progression milestones compared to those not treated with RADICAVA, including new use of canes/walkers/wheelchairs, artificial nutrition, noninvasive ventilation and hospice.

No milestones were reported in people treated with RADICAVA compared those not treated from 0 to 24 months after the index date.

Up to 24 months, fewer deaths were reported among individuals treated with RADICAVA compared to those not treated.

It is important to note that results from this study are not generalizable and cannot be used to determine definitive conclusions about treatment effects. This study used real-world data; it was not randomized and was observational, exploratory and retrospective in nature and may be subject to unknown biases and confounding factors. Understanding the utility and limitations of real-world data is critical to proper application of insights.1

MTPA is committed to advancing the understanding of RADICAVA and its role in treating ALS. RADICAVA IV and RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone) are supported by a robust set of data from multiple clinical trials, post-hoc analyses, and real-world evidence studies evaluating their efficacy and safety. RADICAVA ORS offers the same efficacy as the IV formulation, providing patients with an oral treatment option.

This analysis was funded and conducted by MTPA. Additional results can be found in the publication, titled, “Longer Disease Progression Milestone-Free Time in People With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treated With IV Edaravone vs Non–IV Edaravone-Treated: Results From an Administrative Claims Analysis.”

About RADICAVA® (edaravone) and RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone)

May 5, 2017

May 12, 2022

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RADICAVA(edaravone) on, and the oral formulation RADICAVA ORS(edaravone) on, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In 2024, the FDA recognized RADICAVA ORS with Orphan Drug Exclusivity based on the major contribution to patient care of the innovative oral formulation. RADICAVA is administered in 28-day cycles by intravenous (IV) infusion. It takes 60 minutes to receive each 60 mg dose. For the initial cycle, the treatment is infused daily for 14 consecutive days, followed by a two-week drug-free period. All cycles thereafter are infused daily for 10 days within a 14-day period, followed by a two-week drug-free period. RADICAVA ORS is taken daily for 14 consecutive days followed by a 14-day drug-free period for the initial treatment cycle. For subsequent treatment cycles, RADICAVA ORS is taken for 10 days within a 14-day period followed by a 14-day drug-free period. RADICAVA ORS should be taken in the morning after overnight fasting. Patients should not eat or drink (except water) within one hour after taking RADICAVA ORS.

Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) and commercialized in the U.S. by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA). The MTPC group companies began researching ALS in 2001 through an iterative clinical platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved as RADICUT® for the treatment of ALS in Japan and South Korea. Marketing authorizations were subsequently granted in Canada (October 2018), Switzerland (January 2019), Indonesia (July 2020), Thailand (April 2021), Malaysia (December 2021) and Brazil (February 2024). Marketing authorization for RADICAVA® Oral Suspension was granted in Canada (November 2022) and Switzerland (May 2023), and RADICUT® Oral Suspension 2.1% was granted regulatory approval in Japan in December 2022. To date, in the U.S., RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS have been used to treat over 16,000 people with ALS, with over 2.0-million days of therapy, and have been prescribed by over 2,400 HCPs.3-5

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Hypersensitivity Reactions

RADICAVA (edaravone) and RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) are contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to edaravone or any of the inactive ingredients of this product. Hypersensitivity reactions (redness, wheals, and erythema multiforme) and cases of anaphylaxis (urticaria, decreased blood pressure, and dyspnea) have occurred with RADICAVA.

Patients should be monitored carefully for hypersensitivity reactions. If hypersensitivity reactions occur, discontinue RADICAVA or RADICAVA ORS, treat per standard of care, and monitor until the condition resolves.

Sulfite Allergic Reactions

RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS contain sodium bisulfite, a sulfite that may cause allergic-type reactions, including anaphylactic symptoms and life-threatening or less severe asthmatic episodes in susceptible people. The overall prevalence of sulfite sensitivity in the general population is unknown but occurs more frequently in asthmatic people.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) reported in RADICAVA-treated patients were contusion (15%), gait disturbance (13%), and headache (10%). In an open label study, fatigue was also observed in 7.6% of patients receiving RADICAVA ORS.

Pregnancy

Based on animal data, RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS may cause fetal harm.

To report suspected adverse reactions or product complaints, contact Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc., at 1-888-292-0058. You may also report suspected adverse reactions to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

INDICATION

RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS are indicated for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

For more information, including full Prescribing Information, please visit www.RADICAVA.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Jersey City, N.J.

North America

Based in, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in. For more information, please visitor follow us onand

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Osaka

Japan’s

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi,, the birthplace ofpharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of “Creating hope for all facing illness”. To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on “precision medicine” to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop “around the pill solutions” to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to

Media inquiries:

1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Framework for FDA’s Real-World Evidence Program. Accessed October 2023. https://www.fda.gov/media/120060/download.

2 RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS Prescribing Information. Jersey City, NJ: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.; 2022.

3 Data on file. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

4 Data on file. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

5 Data on file. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-tanabe-pharma-america-announces-real-world-data-analysis-of-disease-progression-with-radicava-edaravone-in-als-302362229.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America