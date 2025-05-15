Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20th

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Company presentation Wednesday, May 21 st at 9:00 AM ET.



About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting children and adults. Mirum has three approved medications: LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution and LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) tablets, CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) capsules, and CTEXLI™ (chenodiol) tablets.

LIVMARLI, an IBAT inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of two rare liver diseases affecting children and adults. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the U.S. (three months and older), in Europe (two months and older), and in other regions globally. It is also approved in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients 12 months of age and older; in Europe, it is approved for patients with PFIC three months of age and older. Mirum has initiated the Phase 3 EXPAND study, a label expansion opportunity for LIVMARLI in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. CHOLBAM is FDA-approved for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme deficiencies and adjunctive treatment of peroxisomal disorders in patients who show signs or symptoms of liver disease. CTEXLI is FDA-approved for the treatment of cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) in adults.

Mirum's late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for several rare diseases. Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the Phase 2 VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and Phase 2b VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis. Volixibat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with PBC. Mirum is also planning for a Phase 2 study evaluating MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic neurocognitive disorder.

Investor Contact:

Andrew McKibben

ir@mirumpharma.com



Media Contact:

Erin Murphy

media@mirumpharma.com