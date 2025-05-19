Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Doug Sheehy, JD, as Chief Legal Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MIRM #leadership--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced the appointment of Doug Sheehy, JD, as chief legal officer. Mr. Sheehy brings nearly two decades of experience leading global legal and compliance operations for biopharmaceutical companies.

Mr. Sheehy was most recently chief legal officer and secretary at Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., which is developing regulatory T cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Prior to Sonoma, from 2016 to 2020, he served as general counsel and secretary for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that specialized in the development and commercialization of treatments for life-threatening food allergies. Mr. Sheehy served at Aimmune until its acquisition by Nestle Health Science in 2020. Before Aimmune, from 2007-2016, he was executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel, and secretary of Codexis, Inc., a company focused on the development of synthetic enzymes for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Earlier in his career, he served in several roles within the legal department at CV Therapeutics. Mr. Sheehy began his career as a corporate and securities lawyer in Silicon Valley representing emerging growth companies and venture funds. Mr. Sheehy received an A.B. in History from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from American University’s Washington College of Law.

“Doug brings extensive global legal experience that will strengthen Mirum’s capabilities as we continue to grow our commercial business and advance our rare disease pipeline,” said Chris Peetz, chief executive officer at Mirum. “Doug will be a great addition to Mirum’s leadership team, and I look forward to leveraging his experience in guiding transformative growth for the company.”

“Mirum is an impressive company that has established its place as a leader in rare disease, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join the leadership team and contribute to the exciting work underway,” said Doug Sheehy. “The company has a focused growth strategy and is poised for continued success as it works to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by rare disease.”

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting children and adults. Mirum has three approved medications: LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution/LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) tablets, CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) capsules, and CTEXLI™ (chenodiol) tablets.

LIVMARLI, an IBAT inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of two rare liver diseases affecting children and adults. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the U.S. (three months and older), in Europe (two months and older), and in other regions globally. It is also approved in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients 12 months of age and older; in Europe, it is approved for patients with PFIC three months of age and older. Mirum has initiated the Phase 3 EXPAND study, a label expansion opportunity for LIVMARLI in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus. CHOLBAM is FDA-approved for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme deficiencies and adjunctive treatment of peroxisomal disorders in patients who show signs or symptoms of liver disease.

CTEXLI is FDA-approved for the treatment of cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) in adults.

Mirum's late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for several rare diseases.

Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the Phase 2 VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and Phase 2b VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis. Volixibat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with PBC. Mirum is also planning for a Phase 2 study evaluating MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic neurocognitive disorder.

To learn more about Mirum, visit mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter (X).

