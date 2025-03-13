MIRA Pharmaceuticals Expands Ketamir-2 Development with Topical Treatment for Localized Neuropathic and Inflammatory Pain

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the successful formulation of Ketamir-2 into a topical treatment for localized neuropathic and inflammatory pain. This advancement expands the Company’s pain management portfolio beyond its ongoing Ketamir-2 oral treatment for neuropathic pain, offering a novel, targeted approach for localized pain relief.

“The development of both an oral and topical formulation of Ketamir-2 significantly expands our pipeline and enhances the value proposition of MIRA,” stated Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of MIRA. “By advancing two distinct formulations, we are positioning Ketamir-2 to address multiple pain conditions and broaden its potential applications. This strategic approach strengthens our presence in the pain management space and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions while creating value for our shareholders.”

Expanding Therapeutic Potential with Topical Ketamir-2

The topical treatment of Ketamir-2 is designed for slow release, delivering targeted pain relief directly at the application site while minimizing systemic exposure and side effects. By offering localized relief, topical Ketamir-2 has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for neuropathic and inflammatory pain conditions, which currently lack effective long-term solutions.

Potential applications include:

Neuropathic Pain Conditions - Covers diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia (shingles-related pain), chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS)-all of which cause chronic nerve pain and significantly impact quality of life.

Inflammatory Pain Conditions - Includes osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide and contributing to long-term disability and reduced mobility.

Nerve Compression & Musculoskeletal Pain - Addresses conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome, sciatica, and anterior cutaneous nerve entrapment syndrome (ACNES), which result in localized nerve pain due to compression, inflammation, or injury.

Addressing Limitations of Current Pain Treatments

Current treatment options for localized neuropathic and inflammatory pain-including NSAIDs, lidocaine patches, capsaicin creams, gabapentin, pregabalin, and opioids-offer limited relief and come with significant side effects:

NSAIDs & Over-the-Counter Topicals - Provide minimal relief for nerve pain and can cause skin irritation and gastrointestinal issues.

Anticonvulsants & Antidepressants (Gabapentin, Pregabalin, Duloxetine) - Frequently prescribed but associated with dizziness, sedation, and cognitive impairment .

Opioids - Highly addictive with severe dependency risks, making them unsuitable for long-term pain management.

“One of the biggest challenges in treating neuropathic pain is the lack of safe, effective, and targeted therapies,” said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at MIRA. “Many current treatments either fail to provide adequate relief or come with serious side effects, limiting their long-term use. Ketamir-2’s topical treatment has the potential to overcome these issues by delivering localized pain relief without the systemic side effects seen with oral medications. This could represent a significant advancement in neuropathic pain management.”

Unlike existing treatments-such as NSAIDs, lidocaine patches, capsaicin creams, and systemic painkillers-topical Ketamir-2 aims to provide effective, long-lasting relief without the risks of systemic side effects, sedation, or opioid dependency. This innovative formulation builds on its unique mechanism of action and on research into topical ketamine, which has been used in compounded pain creams but lacks the bioavailability, consistency, and targeted action of Ketamir-2’s novel design.

Advancing Clinical and Preclinical Programs

MIRA is actively advancing one clinical program and multiple preclinical programs, with significant milestones anticipated this year:

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Progressing Smoothly - The ongoing Phase 1 study for the Ketamir-2 oral treatment for neuropathic pain is advancing as planned, with full results anticipated later this year.

PTSD Studies Underway - Preclinical studies are investigating Ketamir-2’s potential in treating PTSD, further expanding the drug’s neuropsychiatric applications.

Phase 2a for Diabetic Neuropathy Expected to Begin by Year-End - Preparations are underway for a Phase 2a study in diabetic neuropathy patients, with first human efficacy data expected by Q1 2026.

Ongoing Animal Study for Topical Ketamir-2 in Inflammatory Pain - A preclinical study is currently assessing the efficacy of the new topical formulation in treating inflammatory pain , further expanding its potential applications as a topical agent for chronic pain conditions.

MIRA-55 for Memory Enhancement - Continued preclinical studies are evaluating MIRA-55’s potential cognitive benefits, with results expected to support future clinical development.

Conclusion

The successful development of both an oral and topical formulation of Ketamir-2 represents a significant step in broadening MIRA’s pain management pipeline. By pursuing multiple formulations, the Company is working to expand the potential applications of Ketamir-2 while strategically positioning itself in the pain therapeutics market. As MIRA advances toward key clinical milestones, this approach reflects its commitment to innovation and long-term growth.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a broad range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. MIRA holds the exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a novel, patent-pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to treat neuropathic pain (NP), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation (MDD-SI), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

MIRA’s novel oral pharmaceutical marijuana analog, MIRA-55, is currently under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. If approved by the FDA, MIRA-55 could mark a significant advancement in addressing various neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s scientific review concluded that both Ketamir-2 and MIRA-55 would not be considered controlled substances or listed chemicals under the Controlled Substances Act and its governing regulations.

Additional information about MIRA Pharmaceuticals is available at www.mirapharmaceuticals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

