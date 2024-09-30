MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces New Preclinical Data for Ketamir-2 to Be Presented at the 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit in Boston on October 28-29, 2024

Conference presentation delivers preclinical results demonstrating Ketamir-2 achieves 100% reversal of neuropathic pain

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA), a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that new preclinical data on its lead development product, Ketamir-2, will be presented at the 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit, taking place on October 28-29, 2024, in Boston, MA (the “Summit”). The presentation, entitled “Selective NMDA Receptor Modulation: The Superior Efficacy of Ketamir-2 in Neuropathic Pain Treatment,” will showcase the breakthrough finding that Ketamir-2 achieved a complete reversal of neuropathic pain in preclinical models.

The Summit is a leading forum for researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to discuss innovative solutions in pain management. MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ participation highlights its commitment to addressing critical unmet medical needs in neuropathic pain, a chronic and debilitating condition with limited treatment options.

Neuropathic Pain and Ketamir-2’s Promising Results

Neuropathic pain, caused by nerve damage or dysfunction, remains a major challenge in pain management due to the limited efficacy and significant side effects of current therapies. Ketamir-2 a novel oral Ketamine analog, selectively targets the PCP site of the NMDA receptor, offering enhanced efficacy with fewer side effects compared to ketamine.

In preclinical studies using the Chung model of neuropathic pain, Ketamir-2 given orally, demonstrated superior efficacy compared to ketamine, achieving 100% reversal of pain responses, representing a full normalization of the response. These findings underscore Ketamir-2’s potential as a breakthrough therapy for neuropathic pain, providing more consistent pain relief with reduced risk of adverse effects.

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor of MIRA, who will be presenting the data at the Summit, commented:

“The data from our preclinical studies on Ketamir-2 are truly groundbreaking. Achieving a full normalization of response of neuropathic pain in our model suggests that Ketamir-2 has the potential to significantly outperform existing treatments, offering a new level of relief for patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain. We are excited to present these findings to the broader scientific community and continue progressing toward clinical trials.”

Ongoing Research and Future Plans

MIRA is advancing the development of Ketamir-2 through ongoing preclinical studies and is preparing to publish its findings in peer-reviewed journals. The company remains on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA by December 2024, with plans to demonstrate an efficacy signal in humans as early as 2025. To achieve this, MIRA has designed strategic Phase I/II studies aimed at showcasing Ketamir-2’s clinical effectiveness in treating neuropathic pain and potentially other neurological conditions. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating the pathway to clinical success, delivering early and impactful data that will drive timely decision-making and help expedite patient access to innovative treatments.

Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA, added:

“We are thrilled to present our preclinical data at the 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit. Ketamir-2 represents a significant advancement in the treatment of neuropathic pain, and we are committed to accelerating its development to bring this novel therapy to patients in need.”

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a broad range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. MIRA holds the exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a novel, patent-pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to treat neuropathic pain (NP), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation (MDD-SI), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

MIRA’s novel oral pharmaceutical marijuana analog, MIRA-55, is currently under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. If approved by the FDA, MIRA-55 could mark a significant advancement in addressing various neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s scientific review concluded that both Ketamir-2 and MIRA-55 would not be considered controlled substances or listed chemicals under the Controlled Substances Act and its governing regulations.

