MiniMed Announces Board of Directors for its Next Chapter as an Independent Company

Directors bring expertise across healthcare access, medtech, commercial and manufacturing operations and public-company governance as MiniMed begins its next chapter as an independent company focused on making every day a better day for people with diabetes.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced the composition of its Board of Directors following the completion of the company's separation from Medtronic. This new Board composition reflects MiniMed's priorities as an independent public company, including focused growth, continued innovation, disciplined execution and broader access to diabetes technology. The Board's collective experience spans healthcare delivery and access, medical technology, manufacturing operations, corporate governance and consumer engagement.

Directors bring expertise across healthcare access, commercial and manufacturing operations, public-company governance.

Kevin E. Lofton remains as chair of the Board. Amy Bricker and Tim L. Main are joining the Board, effective immediately, as part of the planned transition from Medtronic-designated directors. Their appointments complete MiniMed's transition to its post-separation Board.

"As an independent public company, MiniMed has a clear mission: reduce the burden of diabetes management and make integrated technology easier to access and use," said Que Dallara, Chief Executive Officer of MiniMed. "That requires a Board that understands healthcare access and patient needs, and can also help us execute across technology, commercial operations, manufacturing, finance and governance. Our directors bring that range of experience as we build a simpler, more dependable experience for people with diabetes."

The new Board of Directors comprises nine members:

Kevin E. Lofton, Chair — Former Chief Executive Officer, CommonSpirit Health: Lofton is the former CEO of CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, formed through the 2019 merger of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Dignity Health. He previously served for nearly two decades as CEO of CHI, leading its significant growth and transformation, and held CEO roles at Howard University Hospital and UAB Hospital. Lofton currently serves on the Boards of Medtronic plc, Howard University and the Georgia State University Foundation. He previously served on the Boards of Gilead Sciences and Rite Aid. Board Chair, Nominating & Corporate Governance and Compensation & Talent Committees

Lofton is the former CEO of CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, formed through the 2019 merger of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Dignity Health. He previously served for nearly two decades as CEO of CHI, leading its significant growth and transformation, and held CEO roles at Howard University Hospital and UAB Hospital. Lofton currently serves on the Boards of Medtronic plc, Howard University and the Georgia State University Foundation. He previously served on the Boards of Gilead Sciences and Rite Aid. Que Dallara — Chief Executive Officer, MiniMed: Dallara has served as CEO of MiniMed since March 2026. She was EVP & President of Medtronic Diabetes since 2022, leading the company's return to growth and separation from Medtronic and its Nasdaq listing in March 2026. She brings more than two decades of global leadership experience across healthcare, software, and manufacturing industries. Previously, she served as President and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise and Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Honeywell. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at TE Connectivity, Microsoft, Telstra and McKinsey & Company. Dallara also serves on the Board of Lattice Semiconductor.

Dallara has served as CEO of MiniMed since March 2026. She was EVP & President of Medtronic Diabetes since 2022, leading the company's return to growth and separation from Medtronic and its Nasdaq listing in March 2026. She brings more than two decades of global leadership experience across healthcare, software, and manufacturing industries. Previously, she served as President and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise and Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Honeywell. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at TE Connectivity, Microsoft, Telstra and McKinsey & Company. Dallara also serves on the Board of Lattice Semiconductor. Amy Bricker —Executive Vice President, Enterprise Pharmacy, Walgreens; Former President, Express Scripts: Bricker currently serves as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Pharmacy at Walgreens, where she leads community and specialty pharmacy strategy and operations. A pharmacist by training, she brings more than 25 years of experience across pharmacy benefit management, consumer healthcare, retail pharmacy and government healthcare programs. Previously, she served as President of Express Scripts, overseeing a business with more than $100 billion in annual revenue serving more than 100 million covered lives. Bricker also served as a Commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, advising policymakers on healthcare reimbursement and pharmacy-related issues. Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee

Bricker currently serves as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Pharmacy at Walgreens, where she leads community and specialty pharmacy strategy and operations. A pharmacist by training, she brings more than 25 years of experience across pharmacy benefit management, consumer healthcare, retail pharmacy and government healthcare programs. Previously, she served as President of Express Scripts, overseeing a business with more than $100 billion in annual revenue serving more than 100 million covered lives. Bricker also served as a Commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, advising policymakers on healthcare reimbursement and pharmacy-related issues. Glenn Eisenberg — Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Labcorp Holdings Inc.: Eisenberg is the former Executive Vice President and CFO of Labcorp, where he served from 2014 to 2024. During his tenure, he helped guide approximately 100 acquisitions representing roughly $11 billion in investment. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO of The Timken Company and held senior leadership positions at United Dominion Industries, including President and Chief Operating Officer. Eisenberg currently serves on the Boards of Solventum, Lumexa Imaging and Middleby and has held director positions at several other public companies. Audit Committee Chair, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee

Eisenberg is the former Executive Vice President and CFO of Labcorp, where he served from 2014 to 2024. During his tenure, he helped guide approximately 100 acquisitions representing roughly $11 billion in investment. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO of The Timken Company and held senior leadership positions at United Dominion Industries, including President and Chief Operating Officer. Eisenberg currently serves on the Boards of Solventum, Lumexa Imaging and Middleby and has held director positions at several other public companies. David Endicott — Chief Executive Officer, Alcon: Endicott has served as CEO of Alcon since 2018 and as a member of its Board since 2019. He joined Alcon as Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and led the company's separation and return to the public markets. Previously, he served as President of Hospira Infusion Systems, a Pfizer company, and spent more than 25 years at Allergan in leadership roles across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Endicott currently serves on the Board of AdvaMed and previously served on the Boards of Zeltiq and Orexigen Therapeutics. Compensation & Talent Committee

Endicott has served as CEO of Alcon since 2018 and as a member of its Board since 2019. He joined Alcon as Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and led the company's separation and return to the public markets. Previously, he served as President of Hospira Infusion Systems, a Pfizer company, and spent more than 25 years at Allergan in leadership roles across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Endicott currently serves on the Board of AdvaMed and previously served on the Boards of Zeltiq and Orexigen Therapeutics. Keith Grossman — Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Nevro Corp.: Grossman is the former President and CEO of Nevro Corp., where he served from 2019 to 2023 before transitioning to Chairman of the Board. A four-time public company CEO, he brings more than 35 years of medical device leadership and extensive experience building and scaling healthcare technology businesses. His previous leadership roles include Thoratec Corporation, which was acquired by St. Jude Medical for $3.4 billion, Conceptus and Texas Pacific Group. Grossman currently serves as Vice Chairman of Alcon and Chairman of Outset Medical and has held Board positions at numerous public and private medical technology companies. Nominating & Governance Committee Chair, Audit Committee

Grossman is the former President and CEO of Nevro Corp., where he served from 2019 to 2023 before transitioning to Chairman of the Board. A four-time public company CEO, he brings more than 35 years of medical device leadership and extensive experience building and scaling healthcare technology businesses. His previous leadership roles include Thoratec Corporation, which was acquired by St. Jude Medical for $3.4 billion, Conceptus and Texas Pacific Group. Grossman currently serves as Vice Chairman of Alcon and Chairman of Outset Medical and has held Board positions at numerous public and private medical technology companies. Bob Hopkins — Senior Vice President and Head of Global Strategy, Medtronic: Hopkins serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Strategy at Medtronic, where he leads corporate strategy, with a particular emphasis on capital allocation and portfolio oversight. He brings more than 25 years of medical technology industry experience. Prior to joining Medtronic in 2021, he served as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, covering the medical technology sector. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Lehman Brothers and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Hopkins serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Strategy at Medtronic, where he leads corporate strategy, with a particular emphasis on capital allocation and portfolio oversight. He brings more than 25 years of medical technology industry experience. Prior to joining Medtronic in 2021, he served as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, covering the medical technology sector. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Lehman Brothers and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Timothy L. Main — Former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Jabil, Inc.: Main is the former CEO and Chairman of Jabil, Inc., a global electronic product solutions company. As CEO from 2000 to 2013, he led Jabil's growth strategy, increasing annual revenue nearly fivefold to $17 billion and expanding operations across Asia and emerging markets. He subsequently served as non-executive Chairman until 2021. Main also served as Chairman of WNS Holdings Ltd. from 2021 until its sale in 2025. He currently serves on the Board of Quest Diagnostics, where he has held leadership roles across cybersecurity, governance, audit and finance committees. Audit and Compensation & Talent Committees

Main is the former CEO and Chairman of Jabil, Inc., a global electronic product solutions company. As CEO from 2000 to 2013, he led Jabil's growth strategy, increasing annual revenue nearly fivefold to $17 billion and expanding operations across Asia and emerging markets. He subsequently served as non-executive Chairman until 2021. Main also served as Chairman of WNS Holdings Ltd. from 2021 until its sale in 2025. He currently serves on the Board of Quest Diagnostics, where he has held leadership roles across cybersecurity, governance, audit and finance committees. Timothy Wicks — Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Optum: Wicks is the former Executive Vice President and CFO of Optum, where he held leadership responsibilities across Optum Financial, Supply Chain and OptumRx during nearly 20 years with UnitedHealth Group. His experience spans healthcare operations, product development, business development and strategic partnerships. Wicks currently serves on the Board of BrightSpring as well as the Board of Global Medical Response (GMRS). Wicks previously served on the Boards of Precision Castparts and Aerojet Rocketdyne, including their finance and audit committees. Compensation & Talent Committee Chair, Audit Committee

Wicks is the former Executive Vice President and CFO of Optum, where he held leadership responsibilities across Optum Financial, Supply Chain and OptumRx during nearly 20 years with UnitedHealth Group. His experience spans healthcare operations, product development, business development and strategic partnerships. Wicks currently serves on the Board of BrightSpring as well as the Board of Global Medical Response (GMRS). Wicks previously served on the Boards of Precision Castparts and Aerojet Rocketdyne, including their finance and audit committees.

The appointments are part of a broader governance and leadership transition as MiniMed establishes itself as an independent public company. MiniMed is entering this next chapter with a clear focus on connecting insulin delivery, glucose sensing, algorithms, software, clinical expertise and human support to create a simpler, more dependable experience for people with diabetes.

About MiniMed



MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

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