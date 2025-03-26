SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mineralys Therapeutics to Host KOL Call to Discuss Clinical Data from Launch-HTN and Advance-HTN Pivotal Trials Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET

March 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

Luke Laffin, MD, Cleveland Clinic, to discuss latest data from the pivotal Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN clinical trials and the potential of lorundrostat in hypertension

RADNOR, Pa., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will host a conference call and webinar featuring Dr. Luke Laffin of the Cleveland Clinic, who will discuss the latest results from the pivotal Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN clinical trials, and offer his perspective on the unmet medical need in uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), and the potential of lorundsrostat to change the current treatment paradigm.

Tuesday, April 1st @ 8:00 a.m. ET
Domestic: 1-877-704-4453
International: 1-201-389-0920
Webcast: Link

A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Pennsylvania Data Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Pennsylvania
February 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel