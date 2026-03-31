MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Breakthrough RWE Results in High-Dose, High-Intensity Neurorehabilitation

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX:MMTX) and Vibra Healthcare today announced the results of a two-year multi-site quality improvement program demonstrating real-world evidence (RWE) that the integration of technology-enabled, high-dose therapy into standard inpatient rehabilitation significantly enhances functional recovery for stroke patients. These results were presented during the American Society of Neurorehabilitation (ASNR) annual conference.

The initiative, implemented across five of Vibra's inpatient medical rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), successfully delivered supplemental, gamified therapy to 210 patients. The program addressed a critical gap in stroke care: while clinical evidence supports higher doses of therapy for better recovery, staffing constraints and patient fatigue often limit delivery in the traditional standard of care (SOC).

Key Clinical Outcomes

This study compared intervention patients to matched controls, revealing that those using MindMaze technology achieved:

Superior Functional Gains: Patients in the interventional cohort demonstrated statistically significantly greater improvements over SOC in both mobility and self-care GG scores across every site of care.

Enhanced Intensity: Patients averaged a 60% increase in additional therapy per day, totaling approximately 6.2 hours of supplemental training per patient.

High Engagement: Participants trained on approximately 75% of their enrolled days, focusing on whole-body functional movements.

Faster Discharge to Community Rates: Community discharge rates in the MindMaze Therapeutics cohort were clinically meaningful and higher, representing an opportunity to return patients to their homes more quickly than the SOC.

Innovative Technology Platform

This study's program utilized MindMaze's suite of technology, including MindMotion Go, Izar, and MindPod. These neurotherapeutic systems provide the recommended high-dose, high-intensity, whole-body training that remains engaging for the patient while minimizing the setup burden for therapists.

Exceptional Patient Experience

Feedback from this study's program was overwhelmingly positive, with approximately 77% of patients agreeing that the technology improved their mobility. Patients reported increased motivation and perceived recovery benefits, finding the gamified approach more enjoyable than traditional repetitive exercises.

"This initiative proves that high-dose, high-intensity technology-enabled therapy is both feasible and scalable across inpatient rehabilitation settings," said Brad Hollinger, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. "By integrating MindMaze's platform, we have increased therapy intensity without adding to the staffing burden, leading to meaningfully greater functional recovery for our patients."

"The success of this partnership with Vibra Healthcare validates our mission to set a new global standard for neurorehabilitation," added Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "These RWE results show that the MindMaze Therapeutics platform is not just an add-on, but a vital component in maximizing patient outcomes and ensuring a seamless transition from hospital to home."

About Vibra

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Vibra Healthcare is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, inpatient medical rehabilitation hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from stroke, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 3,500 employees and own, operate, and manage more than 21 specialty hospitals, transitional care facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations across nine states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX:MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The Company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit https://mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media Contacts

Jenna Fehr, Vibra Healthcare | jlescavage@vibrahealth.com

Jeremy Meinen, MindMaze Therapeutics | ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA

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