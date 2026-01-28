SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Minaris Announces Viral Clearance Laboratory Upgrade at Philadelphia Campus

January 28, 2026 | 
3 min read

New Viral Clearance client suites expand capacity and enhance laboratory throughput by 25%, complemented by remote monitoring and access capabilities for real-time study execution

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minaris, a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and multimodality biosafety testing provider, today announced an upgrade to its Viral Clearance laboratory capabilities at its Philadelphia campus. The upgrade expands capacity to four state-of-the-art client suites designed to ensure efficient operational execution and optimized client experience through application of advanced digital tools and optimized workflows in a new facility layout.

The new Viral Clearance capabilities support Minaris Advanced Testing, Minaris' business unit focused on providing multimodality biosafety testing services to US and global clients. The upgraded suites are expected to enhance laboratory throughput by approximately 25%, and provide more flexible study configurations designed to optimize timelines, cost-efficiency, and quality across both innovative and established therapeutic platforms. The enhanced capabilities will also increase capacity for Validation on Demand (VOD) services, where the sponsor can perform a Viral Clearance study utilizing Minaris' trained scientists.

"This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the Philadelphia campus as a center of excellence for biosafety testing and is an integral part of our end-to-end services platform," said Orla Cloak, CEO of Minaris. "By expanding Viral Clearance capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to support more adaptable study configurations that help clients optimize timelines and cost-efficiency without compromising quality."

The Viral Clearance upgrade also reinforces Minaris' broader Philadelphia site growth strategy, establishing dedicated viral clearance laboratory capacity within the campus and supporting tighter integration between biosafety testing and Minaris' development and manufacturing services. The upgraded environment reinforces Minaris Advanced Testing's commitment to service: easy to engage, efficient to execute, and cost-effective, ensuring clients can move forward with confidence and minimal complexity.

"Quality and operational rigor are foundational to how we design and run our testing environments," said Dr. Luciana Mansolelli, Chief Quality Officer of Minaris. "The upgraded Viral Clearance suites, combined with remote monitoring and access capabilities, are designed to improve visibility into in-process activities and support faster, more informed decisions throughout study execution."

About Minaris Advanced Testing

Minaris Advanced Testing provides multimodality biosafety testing services for cell and gene therapies and biologics, including viral clearance, biosafety testing, product characterization, and GMP analytics to support programs from development through commercial readiness. With a client-first approach, Minaris Advanced Testing delivers efficient, cost-effective testing solutions and a streamlined experience that makes it easier for sponsors to execute studies and advance their programs.

About Minaris

Minaris is a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) CDMO and multimodal biosafety testing organization. With more than 25 years of CGT development and manufacturing expertise and more than 40 years in biosafety testing, Minaris combines deep legacy experience with state-of-the-art GMP facilities as a fully U.S.-owned organization under new ownership and management, built for today's evolving therapeutic landscape. Through its divisions, Minaris Advanced Therapies and Minaris Advanced Testing, the company supports innovators from IND through commercial supply and delivers GMP analytics, biosafety, viral clearance, and product characterization across CGT and biologics. With five global sites across three continents, Minaris is committed to helping partners bring more therapies to more patients worldwide. For more information, visit https://minaris.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Minaris Media Contact

Kristen White, Co-Founder & Partner

Oak Street Communications

minaris@oakstreetcommunications.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minaris-announces-viral-clearance-laboratory-upgrade-at-philadelphia-campus-302670672.html

SOURCE Minaris Advanced Therapies

Pennsylvania Events Regulatory Manufacturing
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Roche Makes Obesity Splash, Moderna Cans Vaccine Trials, Sarepta’s New Data, More
January 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of woman checking progress on project
Opinion
FDA Inspections Should Not Be Source of Stress
January 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Greg Walker
Capitol in Washington
Government
Spending Bill Clears House, Keeping Priority Review Voucher Hopes Alive
January 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
ACIP Chair Questions Polio Vaccines, Values Individual Choice Over Public Benefit
January 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac