Press Releases

MIMEDX to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on February 26

February 5, 2025 
MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The MIMEDX senior management team will host a webcast and conference call to review its results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184
International Investors: 201-389-0877
Conference ID: 13751444

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com

Georgia Events Earnings
