Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data on Etripamil at the American College of Cardiology

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will present a moderated poster presentation at the American College of Cardiology annual meeting (ACC25), to be held March 29th to 31st, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“This presentation highlights the potential ability of etripamil to successfully convert multiple episodes of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) to restore normal sinus rhythm. Further, the data showed that conversion of earlier episodes was predictive of conversion in subsequent ones,” said David Bharucha, MD PhD FACC, Chief Medical Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals. “These new data support the opportunity to use etripamil, if approved, for successive PSVT episodes underscoring a potentially positive impact on patients’ experience and quality of life, in line with Milestone’s commitment to providing a convenient and effective therapeutic option for PSVT.”

ACC Presentation Details: Moderated Poster Presentation Title: Consistency and Predictiveness of Conversion Among Multiple Episodes of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Treated with Etripamil: Outcomes from the NODE-303 trial

Presenter: James Ip, M.D., Associate Professor and Director of Cardiac Pacing and Implantable Devices, Division of Cardiology, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital

Date and time: Sunday, March 30, 2025, 11:42 – 11:49 AM Central Time Location: Moderated Poster Theater 1



A copy of the abstract can be viewed on the ACC25 website, on the Online Planner here.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

