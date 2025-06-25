MicroPure Genomics Awarded Competitive $1.25M SBIR Phase II Grant from the National Science Foundation

Funding to Advance Breakthrough Science in Genomic Sample Preparation Technology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Genomics--MicroPure Genomics Inc., a revolutionary sample prep technology company, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $1,250,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on redefining front-end sample preparation for genomic analysis in research and healthcare.

"This NSF SBIR phase II award is a testament to the groundbreaking work our team is doing to redefine genomic sample preparation," said Ryan Montes, CEO of MicroPure Genomics. "We are on a mission to break down the barriers to genomic analysis, to enable genetic testing everywhere, for any purpose, and by anyone.”

With this NSF funding, MicroPure will accelerate product engineering and validation, preparing MicroPure's first system, the µPrep, for pilot deployment with key opinion leaders and leading genomic research organizations.

Sample preparation is increasingly recognized as a critical bottleneck in the genomic testing workflow. While sequencing, genetic testing and the back-end informatics technologies have advanced rapidly, front-end processes remain slow, manual, and error-prone. As the number and complexity of genomic assays continues to grow — from single-cell applications to liquid biopsies — the need for scalable, automated prep solutions has never been more urgent. MicroPure is addressing this overlooked gap with the only fully automated, end-to-end platform designed for modern genomics.

In parallel with this funding, MicroPure recently relocated its headquarters to San Diego, California — one of the nation’s leading biotechnology hubs. The move strategically positions the company in proximity to world-class talent, infrastructure, investors, and potential collaborators, accelerating its mission of developing novel sample preparation technologies that will enable complex genomic tests to be run anywhere, by anyone.

About MicroPure Genomics

MicroPure Genomics is redefining sample preparation for genomics, enabling broader access and paving the way for a global healthcare revolution. Powered by proprietary purification and concentration technology, MicroPure's compact, kit- and sequencer-agnostic system is the only fully automated, end-to-end solution, eliminating the need for magnetic beads, specialized training, and most lab equipment. MicroPure’s platform supports DNA, RNA, and proteins —delivering higher-quality data, increased reproducibility, and lower costs.

