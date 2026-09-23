Microbix Presenting at Muskoka Capital Event

Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors, September 25 to 27, 2026

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF)(Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be presenting to investors at the Muskoka Capital Event, organized by Capital Event Management Ltd. and being hosted at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka, in Minett, Ontario, September 25 to 27, 2025.

Microbix's CEO, Cameron Groome, and Director of Product Management, Pavel Zhelev, will undertake a series of 18 one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the formal portion of the event. The presentation slides to which they will be speaking will be posted to the Microbix website at https://microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With 120 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of QAPs™ quality assessment products and QUANTDx® reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic® urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM®) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

About Capital Event Management Ltd. and the Event

Capital Event Management Ltd. produces multiple investor events each year, across North America and in the Caribbean. Attendees include leading public and private companies, and a range of investors consisting of investment advisors, fund managers, and high net worth investors. Capital Event's unique event formats aim to allow principals to establish new and lasting relationships that lead to financings, open market support, and increased awareness within the investment community. Further information about the Muskoka event is available at https://cem.ca/conference/muskoka-capital-event-2026/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Capital Event Management Ltd. and its conferences, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining profitability and adequate working capital, or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome,

CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793

ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM®, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx® are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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