Micro Medical Solutions Appoints George Quinoy as President & CEO to Accelerate Commercialization and Drive Value Creation

WOBURN, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Medical Solutions (MMS), a leading innovator in minimally invasive vascular solutions for Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), today announced the appointment of George Quinoy as President and Chief Executive Officer. Founder Greg Sullivan will transition into the role of Chief Technology Officer to focus on advancing MMS's technology platform, next-generation product development, and clinical evidence initiatives. Quinoy will also continue to serve on the MMS Board of Directors, providing strategic oversight and continuity.

This leadership transition is designed to accelerate MMS's path to commercialization, strengthen operational execution, and enhance stakeholder value as the company advances toward FDA approval of the MicroStent™ and prepares for market entry. "George is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of scaling high-growth medical device companies and driving successful commercialization strategies," said Greg Sullivan. "His expertise will ensure MMS is well positioned to achieve FDA approval, execute our go-to-market strategy, and deliver value to patients, physicians, and investors."

Quinoy brings more than two decades of experience in the vascular and medical device space, having held senior leadership roles at AVE, Medtronic, Guidant, Volcano Corporation, and Provisio Medical. His expertise includes commercialization, strategic partnerships, and building scalable operating models that have consistently resulted in major strategic acquisitions and strong shareholder returns.

At MMS, Quinoy will focus on:

Driving commercial readiness and global go-to-market strategy

Expanding strategic partnerships to maximize adoption

Building a scalable infrastructure for rapid market penetration post-approval

"This is a pivotal moment for MMS," said George Quinoy. "With strong pivotal trial data, a completed PMA submission, and growing strategic interest, MMS is well positioned to transform CLI treatment. I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth and continuing to serve on the Board to ensure strong governance and strategic alignment."

MMS stands at a critical inflection point with:

A PMA submission advancing toward FDA approval

Compelling clinical evidence supporting the MicroStent™'s potential to redefine CLI treatment

Expanding interest from strategic partners and global commercialization networks

This leadership realignment strengthens MMS's ability to capture near-term market opportunities while sustaining long-term innovation, positioning the company as a high-value strategic asset in the vascular space.

About Micro Medical Solutions



Micro Medical Solutions (MMS) is dedicated to transforming vascular care with minimally invasive technologies that improve outcomes for patients with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI). The company's lead product, the MicroStent™, is designed to address complex below-the-knee disease and reduce the risk of limb amputation. MMS is advancing toward FDA approval and preparing for global commercialization.

For more information, visit www.micromedicalsolutions.com.

