MGI Tech Joins Forces with SAMRC and DSTI to Launch South Africa’s 110K Human Genome Program and Unveil Africa’s First DNBSEQ-T7, Ushering a New Era in African Genomics

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, today announced two historic milestones in African genomics: the official unveiling of the continent's first DNBSEQ-T7 sequencing platform at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MGI, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), and the SAMRC to launch the 110K Human Genome Program in South Africa.

These milestones represent a transformative leap toward building sustainable genomic research capacity in South Africa. They are set to advance precision medicine while ensuring that Africa's contribution to global genomic science encompasses not only its data – but also its ideas, models, and innovations.

Commenting on this monumental partnership, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, CEO and President of the SAMRC, said, "Our collaboration represents a strategic investment and valuable relationship in developing local capacity and cost-efficient genomic sequencing infrastructure. Partnering with MGI uniquely enhances national affordability, scalability, and long-term sustainability, ensuring South Africa can deliver population-scale genomics at locally viable costs."

Africa's First DNBSEQ-T7: Powering Independence and Innovation

The DNBSEQ-T7, now operational at the SAMRC Genomics Center in Cape Town, ranks among Africa's most advanced ultra-high-throughput sequencing platforms by delivering ultra-high throughput data with unmatched speed, scale, and accuracy. The system enables large-cohort and multi-omics studies, significantly reducing sequencing costs and expanding accessibility across the continent.

Born from the SAMRC's longstanding focus on precision medicine, the SAMRC Genomics Platform has been instrumental in advancing genomics and precision medicine across South Africa and the wider continent. Beyond sequencing, it is a hub for innovation, capacity building, and translational research, empowering African scientists to lead and advance in fields ranging from clinical genetics and population genomics to biodiversity and infectious disease research.

In addition, the facility plays a critical role in training and mentoring local researchers, developing and validating bioinformatics pipelines optimized for African genomic diversity, and designing end-to-end workflows for locally relevant applications.. It continues to drive efforts to lower the costs of sequencing, improve data quality, and cultivate sustainable local expertise that supports the Africa's scientific independence.

With the installation of the DNBSEQ-T7, the SAMRC's capabilities are further enhanced, enabling high-throughput, high-impact genomic projects at a scale previously unattainable in Africa. To date, the T7 platform has sequenced 96 lion genomes, 168 low-coverage human genomes, and 9 high-coverage human genomes from patients with undiagnosed rare diseases.

110K Human Genome Program: A South African National Initiative

A joint effort between SAMRC, DSTI, and MGI, the 110K Human Genome Program aims to bridge the global gap in genomic data representation from African populations. This landmark commitment will sequence 110,000 South African genomes, ultimately establishing the country's first comprehensive national genomic reference database.

Glaudina Loots, Director for Health Innovation at the DSTI, said, "The partnership marks a practical step forward in realizing South Africa's Precision Medicine and Health Innovation agenda. By integrating infrastructure development with standardized pricing and capacity building, we are fostering a sustainable and inclusive genomics ecosystem. Importantly, this partnership opens avenues for joint funding through BRICS and China-Africa science collaboration platforms, reinforcing our commitment to South–South cooperation."

In the pilot phase, the program will sequence up to 10,000 human genomes, laying the groundwork for an African Genome Reference – a first-of-its-kind resource that will enable researchers and clinicians to better understand population-specific genetic diversity. This will also enhance the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases prevalent across the continent. In the long term, the initiative will be broadened to incorporate cutting-edge technologies – including spatial transcriptomics, single-cell sequencing, proteomics, and long-read sequencing – reinforcing South Africa's role as a global leader in genomic innovation.

Duncan Yu, President of MGI Tech, said, "Genomic progress is not driven by technology alone; it is powered by partnerships. We are proud to be collaborating with SAMRC and DSTI on South Africa's 110K Human Genome Program and bringing Africa's first DNBSEQ-T7 sequencer to Cape Town. This is more than a product launch; it is a promise to stand alongside Africa's scientists in unlocking the continent's genomic potential and tackling its unique health challenges.

"By making high-throughput sequencing available in Africa, we are helping turn groundbreaking initiatives like this into reality, allowing African genomic data to tell its own story while contributing to a resilient, inclusive ecosystem that advances precision medicine for the region."

The 110K Human Genome Program seeks to address a longstanding gap in global genomics: the underrepresentation of African genetic data, despite the continent harboring the richest human genetic diversity in the world. Through this partnership, the SAMRC, DSTI and MGI are changing the course of African genomics by establishing South Africa as a regional hub for high-quality, locally led genomic research. As the initiative is underway, MGI reaffirms its commitment to supporting South Africa's broader goals of scientific independence and health equity. By building local capacity to generate, analyze, and leverage genomic data, the partnership will not only improve health outcomes for South Africans but also position Africa as a leader in the next era of precision medicine.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology.

We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and has established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally.

MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

Learn more at: https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgi-tech-joins-forces-with-samrc-and-dsti-to-launch-south-africas-110k-human-genome-program-and-unveil-africas-first-dnbseq-t7-ushering-a-new-era-in-african-genomics-302611380.html

SOURCE MGI Tech Co., Ltd.