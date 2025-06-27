MGI ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEGEDIA: ENHANCE GENOMIC SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES AT THE SERVICE OF SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND PRECISION MEDICINE IN ITALY

In the study of rare diseases and precision medicine, understanding gene expression in the spatial context of tissues is essential. High-throughput sequencing and STOmics technology will enhance biological and molecular understanding of various pathologies.

MILAN, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, today announced a partnership with Negedia, an initiative born from Fondazione Telethon to expand access to DNBSEQ™-powered genomic sequencing and Stereo-seq spatial transcriptomics for precision medicine and biomedical research in Italy.

Negedia focuses on understanding an individual's genetic and molecular characteristics to make informed decisions about prevention, wellness and treatment. It is dedicated to researchers, specialists, and laboratories, offering innovative solutions that provide immediate answers for research and diagnostics.

Under this collaboration, MGI will provide advanced DNBSEQ™ sequencing technology to expand Negedia's operational and analytical capacity for sample. Negedia has acquired MGI's DNBSEQ-T7 high-throughput sequencing platform, which enables high-resolution spatial transcriptomic analysis, allowing for the acquisition of the entire transcriptome-i.e., the RNA molecules transcribed from the genome—without compromising tissue integrity. The DNBSEQ-T7 platform will allow Negedia researchers to explore disease mechanisms at an unprecedented level, opening new research pathways.

"At MGI, we believe that cutting-edge technology is essential to enhancing scientific research outcomes. That's why we are proud to collaborate with Negedia, providing them with advanced sequencing tools that help researchers push the boundaries of science. In rare disease research and precision medicine, understanding gene expression in the spatial context of tissues is essential. Until now, achieving this level of detail was extremely difficult. Thanks to our technology, we can now overcome this limitation, giving Negedia scientists a new tool to deepen biological and molecular understanding of various diseases", said Dr. Christian Zimmerman, Vice President of Sales, Europe and Africa at MGI.

STOmics proprietary Stereo-seq (SpaTial Enhanced REsolution Omics - sequencing) technology, distributed by MGI, is a revolutionizing spatial multi-omics technology for various scientific research and clinical applications, including oncology: studying the tumor microenvironment and cellular interactions within neoplastic tissues; neuroscience: mapping cellular organization in brain tissues and studying neurodegenerative diseases; development and embryology: monitoring spatiotemporal gene expression during tissue and organ formation; and precision medicine: identifying new biomarkers for diagnostics and targeted therapies.

Negedia is a Certified Service Provider for Stereo-seq technology, an officially certified service provider for STOmics, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. To guarantee top-quality analyses, the researchers have undergone a rigorous certification process, which included setting up dedicated laboratories equipped with specific instruments for STOmics protocols, advanced team training in cryosectioning and sample preparation, and the optimization of procedures to deliver reliable and reproducible results.

"Negedia is enthusiastic about commencing this collaborative endeavor with STOmics and integrating their Spatial Transcriptomics technology into our research toolbox. This entirely unbiased methodology facilitates discovery and exploratory analyses" stated Prof. Davide Cacchiarelli, Chief Scientific Officer at Negedia.

Spatial transcriptomic analysis is made possible by the Stereo-seq technology developed by STOmics, with whom MGI has partnered to implement the DNBSEQ-T7 platform. Stereo-seq is a sequencing based and an innovative technique offering nanometer-scale resolution and centimeter-level field-of-view (up to 13cm x 13cm), far surpassing the detail possible with standard single-cell analysis. Samples can be analyzed not only at the cellular level but also within individual cells and even smaller structures.

The core of Stereo-seq lies in its innovative chip design—a silicon chip with millions of microscopically and geographically localized points, allowing researchers to pinpoint the exact origin of a specific mRNA molecule. Stereo-seq has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of tissue organization, disease mechanisms, and drug responses by revealing gene expression patterns at an unprecedented spatial resolution.

Thanks to this technology, it will be possible to obtain higher-quality data compared to conventional methods, thus making significant progress in research for precision medicine to benefit patients.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing precision medicine and rare disease research in Italy by empowering scientists with tools to analyze gene expression within the spatial context of tissues - a crucial dimension for understanding complex biological processes and disease mechanisms. By expanding access to advanced genetic sequencing technologies, it enables more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments based on each patient's genetic profile. Beyond improving clinical outcomes, this fosters a more preventive, data-driven, and efficient approach to healthcare that has the potential to transform medical practice across the country.

About MGI MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally.







MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/ , Linkedin, X, and Youtube.









About NEGEDIA Negedia is an advanced genomics service laboratory supporting biomedical research through next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multi-omics technologies. Founded with the scientific support of Fondazione Telethon, Negedia provides researchers with high-quality, ready-to-publish data to accelerate discovery in fields such as genetics, transcriptomics, and spatial biology.







Its service offering includes bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, digital gene expression profiling, and whole genome sequencing, all optimized for complex and clinically relevant samples. As a certified provider for leading platforms, Negedia ensures technical excellence, reproducibility, and scientific reliability throughout the entire workflow.







Based in Pozzuoli (Naples, Italy), Negedia collaborates with academic institutions, research hospitals, and biotech companies to advance knowledge and innovation in the life sciences. To learn more, please visit https://negedia.com/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn.









About STOmics Established in 2020, STOmics offers the most advanced spatiotemporal multi-omics platform, enabling unbiased discovery to answer biological questions in scientific research and clinical applications. Powered by Stereo-seq technology, STOmics is the only spatial technology across the globe capable of accessing the whole transcriptome at true single-cell resolution, with subcellular data achieved through Ultra-HD resolution, and field of view options over 160 square cm. In addition to several impactful publications in Cell, Nature, and Science, STOmics continues to forge international collaborations and advance scientific discoveries at a global scale.







Our commitment to delivering leading-edge spatial technologies parallels our commitment to exceptional customer experiences and support – join us in revolutionizing the field of multi-omics research with STOmics!

