Metaba and MAX BioPharma Announce Breakthrough Progress on Next-Generation Oxysterol-Based Antibiotics

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaba, LLC (www.metaba.us) and MAX BioPharma, Inc. (www.maxbiopharma.com) are pleased to announce significant progress in their collaboration to develop oxysterol-based drug candidates targeting bacterial pathogens. This pioneering research aims to combat the growing global health crisis of drug-resistant infections, including tuberculosis (TB), urinary tract infections (UTIs), Lyme disease, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Through this collaboration, Metaba is leveraging MAX BioPharma’s Oxysterol Therapeutics® platform to develop first-in-class, next-generation antibiotics. These orally bioavailable oxysterol-based compounds have demonstrated potent bactericidal activity against drug-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) and other high-priority pathogens. The partnership is focused on optimizing these compounds for enhanced safety and efficacy, offering a promising alternative to failing antibiotic treatments.

“Antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats to global health, and new therapeutic strategies are urgently needed,” said Philip Sell, CEO of Metaba. “Our partnership with MAX BioPharma is enabling the development of truly novel antibiotics that harness oxysterol biology to combat infections in a fundamentally new way.”

Farhad Parhami, CEO of MAX BioPharma, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in expanding oxysterol-based therapeutics: “We have long recognized the unique therapeutic potential of oxysterols, and this partnership with Metaba is a crucial step in translating our technology into innovative antibiotic solutions. With the growing global crisis of drug-resistant infections, our work together has the potential to bring much needed new treatments to patients worldwide.”

Leading infectious disease experts have also highlighted the significance of Metaba’s research in tackling antimicrobial resistance.

Edward Jones-López, M.D., infectious disease specialist at Keck Medical Center of USC, added: “The rise of drug-resistant infections, from TB to MRSA, underscores the urgent need for new therapeutic approaches. Metaba’s work in oxysterol-based antibiotics offers a promising and much needed strategy in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.”

Mr. Sell will be presenting the company’s recent developments at the 2025 Biocom Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference on February 26th in La Jolla, California. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into Metaba’s latest research findings and future plans for advancing oxysterol-based antibiotics through preclinical and clinical development.

About Metaba, LLC.

Santa Monica, California

Metaba, LLC is a privately held biotechnology company based in Santa Monica, California, focused on developing first-in-class antibiotic solutions to address antimicrobial resistance. Originally founded to develop a novel adjunctive therapy for tuberculosis, Metaba has expanded its research through strategic collaborations and pilot projects with global pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Metaba is advancing semi-synthetic, orally bioavailable oxysterol-based compounds with bactericidal activity against drug-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis and other pathogens. These compounds have the potential to redefine the treatment landscape for infectious diseases by offering safer and more effective alternatives to existing antibiotics.

About MAX BioPharma, Inc.

MAX BioPharma, Inc. is a privately held, preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel lipid-based therapeutics for debilitating human diseases. The company's proprietary Oxysterol Therapeutics® platform is driving innovation across multiple therapeutic areas, supported by a robust and growing intellectual property portfolio. MAX BioPharma's oxysterol-based drug candidates span indications including infectious diseases, cancer, fibrosis, and bone regeneration. The company is actively developing orally bioavailable small-molecule oxysterols with potential applications in oncology, metabolic disorders, antiviral therapies, and antibiotic resistance.

