Merus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2024

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference (fireside chat): Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (fireside chat): Monday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. The archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, X and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. Assoc. Director IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

