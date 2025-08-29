SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Merus to Present at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ websiteLinkedIn and Bluesky.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
617-821-3246
s.spear@merus.nl

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Director IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
k.farren@merus.nl


Europe Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
US Dollar coin and EU currencies on weighing scale against Unated States and European Union flags as symbol of trade war, economic conflict. Selective focus on Dollar.
Drug pricing
Lilly Aims To Raise Europe Drug Prices in Response to Trumps’ Most Favored Nation Policy
August 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong