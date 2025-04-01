SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

Europe Massachusetts Events
