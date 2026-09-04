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Merit Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investors Conferences in September 2026

September 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Wells Fargo 2026 Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Boston, MA from September 8-10, 2026.

  • Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York, NY on September 15, 2026.

  • Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 15th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference, which is being held virtually on September 22, 2026.

  • Management is scheduled to participate in 1x1 meetings only, with no formal presentation session.

The Sidoti Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from September 23-24, 2026.

  • Management is scheduled to participate in 1x1 meetings only on Wednesday, September 23rd, with no formal presentation session.

Live audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible under the “Events” section of Merit’s investor relations website at Investor Events and Presentations - Merit Medical. Replays of the fireside chats will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide.

CONTACTS 

PR/Media Inquiries 
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical 
+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com 

Investor Inquiries 
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC 
ICR Healthcare 
+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com


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