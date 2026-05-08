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Press Releases

Merit Medical to Participate in the Bank of America Healthcare Conference

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced that Merit management will participate in the Bank of America 2026 Health Care Conference, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 12-14, 2026.

The management team will participate in a fireside chat session on Tuesday, May 12th at 3:00 pm Pacific Time / 6:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at Investor Events and Presentations - Merit Medical. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide.

CONTACTS 

PR/Media Inquiries 
Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical 
+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com 

Investor Inquiries 
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC 
ICR Healthcare 
+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com


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